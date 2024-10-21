Gators Jadan Baugh, DJ Lagway Named True Freshman Standouts
After the Florida Gators' 48-20 win over Kentucky on Saturday, On3 placed Jadan Baugh and DJ Lagway on their list of freshman standouts from the eighth week of college football.
Fresh off a five-touchdown performance, Baugh sits atop the list, and was also named the SEC Freshman of The Week.
In the first start of his collegiate career, the former four-star recruit tied Florida’s single-game rushing touchdowns record while gaining 106 yards on 22 carries. Baugh was the first true freshman to rush for multiple touchdowns in a game since Malik Davis did so back in 2017.
Prior to obliterating Kentucky’s defense this weekend, Baugh’s highest rushing total in a single game was 53 yards, and he had never ran the ball more than nine times in a game. His first career touchdown came in the game's second quarter.
The Atlanta native’s most consistent action has come on special teams, where he is averaging 26.4 yards per return as the team's primary kick returner.
At 6-foot-1 and 227 pounds, Baugh has the physical tools to punish defenders between the tackles, while also displaying enough speed to gain yardage in large chunks.
According to Baugh, his recent performance helped boost his confidence as he continues to adapt to playing at the collegiate level.
“It gives me confidence. I was just like, okay, keep running, keep running, keep running, I wasn't trying to go down,” said Baugh. “It gave me more confidence in my O-line. They played great today. I don't even have words for it– but they played great.”
Just a couple of spots behind Baugh was true freshman quarterback DJ Lagway. Despite throwing the ball just 13 times, Lagway finished with 259 passing yards.
Baugh’s performance on the ground caused Kentucky’s defense to eventually crowd the box, opening up room for Lagway to connect on several deep passes. The Texas native tied his own program single-game record for most completions beyond 40 yards.
Even before taking over as the full-time starter, Lagway was already leading the team in passing yards, thanks in large part to his 456 yard aerial assault on Samford earlier in the season.
Lagway’s arm power and deep-ball accuracy adds an extra dimension to Florida’s offense, especially if they are able to threaten the opposing defense by establishing the run early on.
After the Gators' second bye week of the season, the freshman duo will be back in action on Nov. 2 in Jacksonville as the Gators take on their longtime rival, the Georgia Bulldogs.