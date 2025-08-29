Gators' Lagway Inks NIL Deal with Jordan Brand
DJ Lagway continues to be one of the biggest faces of the Name, Image and Likeness Era of college athletics.
Lagway's agency, the Network Advisory, on Friday announced that the Florida Gators quarterback signed a new NIL deal with Jordan Brand. On3’s has Lagway’s NIL value at $3.7 million.
With this deal, Lagway continues to be a trend setter for college athletes. He has become the first college football player to sign with them from a Jordan Brand school.
This was not the first NIL deal that the sophomore quarterback signed this week, either. Just a few days earlier, he and Chipotle announced their partnership.
One bonus for his deal with Chipotle is the added benefits it has for the rest of the school. In addition to working with Lagway, On3’s Brett McMurphy also revealed that Chipotle is providing both scholarship and walk-on student athletes at the University of Florida a card that will supply them with free Chipotle for the entirety of their respective seasons.
These levels of deals aren’t new for Florida’s star quarterback, though. Lagway, on top of signing deals with Chipotle and Jordan Brand, has partnered with the likes of Beats by Dre, Gatorade, Nintendo and Epic Games, T-Mobile and Leaf Trading Cards in his time with the Gators.
His deal with Beats by Dre went into effect earlier this summer. And, after inking a deal with the brand, Lagway supplied his teammates with a pair of their own, customized Gator headphones.
However, the NIL partnership with Gatorade was probably his most notable one. He was a part of a Gatorade commercial that aired before he even set foot on the field, which involved Michael Jordan.
Although his NIL deal with T-Mobile gave it a run for its money, it included a commercial appearance, featuring Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and former NFL great Rob Gronkowski.
Lagway is heading into his second season with the Gators, but just his first as the starting quarterback to begin the season. He finished last year with a 6-1 record as the starter and showed tons of promise when leading the offense, as noted by the wins over LSU and Ole Miss.
He and the Gators begin their season on Saturday against Long Island at 7 p.m.