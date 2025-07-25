Lagway Featured on T-Mobile Commercial with Gronk, Mahomes
DJ Lagway continues to be the face of the Florida Gators' national NIL deals.
On Wednesday, the rising sophomore was featured in a T-Mobile commercial alongside NFL legend Rob Gronkowski and current Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. As part of T-Mobile’s “Beyond the Game” campaign, the trio discussed the impact of high school football.
The full commercial can be viewed below.
"High school football is the true spirit of football," Mahomes, a three-time Super Bowl champion and two-time NFL MVP, said. " It's all about the love of the game."
"To see everybody come together as a community, I'd say that's what really stuck out to me," Lagway added. "Being able to represent my city and my community."
Lagway's NIL deal with T-Mobile is the latest in high-profile partnerships with the former five-star. Other notable deals include a partnership with Gatorade, which saw Lagway take part in a 2024 commercial with multiple professional athletes, and being one of the current and former college football stars on the cover of EA Sports College Football 26 Deluxe Edition.
Lagway has also been a notable donor in the NIL world, partnering with Florida Victorious, UF's official NIL partner, to make a six-figure donation to the various female sports at Florida in honor of International Women's Day.
At last week's SEC Media Day, Florida head coach Billy Napier detailed Lagway's ability to handle success while also being focused on what happens on the field.
"We knew DJ before he dominated Texas high school football his senior year," Napier said. "He became the Gatorade National Player of the Year. So seeing the humility, seeing how he treated people, how he embraced his role in that community on that team, the steadiness, I think his parents obviously provided a great example there. But he did the same things last year as he started to kind of become a bigger -- have a bigger role on the team."
Lagway, who battled multiple lingering injury issues this offseason, is expected to be a full participant when fall camp opens up next week. The players report on Tuesday with the first practice to be held Wednesday.