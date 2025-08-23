Gators Legend Named Best College Football Player Since 2000
Florida Gators legend Tim Tebow was chosen as the best college football player since 2000 by Bleacher Report on Saturday.
It is hard to argue with their decision, as well. While some have definitely pushed to usurp one of the best quarterbacks in the history of the sport from the top spot, none have managed to best his achievements in his time with the Gators.
His legacy began when he was a freshman in 2006. He received an All-SEC Freshman team selection after rushing for 469 yards, throwing for 358 yards and 13 total touchdowns (eight rushing, five passing). The Gators also won the National Championship this year.
Tebow’s best season came in 2007. He had 3,286 passing yards and 32 passing touchdowns while also adding 895 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns on the ground. Moreover, he became the first player in NCAA history to record at least 20 rushing touchdowns and 20 passing touchdowns in a single season.
He also helped form one of the best offenses in the country in 2007. Florida’s offense ranked third in the country in scoring while also ranking as the best in the SEC, averaging 42.5 points and 457.2 yards per game.
Then, as a junior, he helped lead the Gators to their second title in three years. He did not reach the same statistical heights, but still managed 2,746 passing yards, 673 rushing yards, and 42 total touchdowns (30 passing, 12 rushing).
In his final year with the program, Tebow logged 2,895 passing yards, a career-high 910 rushing yards and 35 total touchdowns (21 passing, 14 rushing).
On top of the stats, Tebow also racked up the individual awards. He is a three-time AP All-American, 2007 Heisman Trophy Winner, two-time Maxwell Award winner (2007, 2008), Davey O’Brien Award winner (2007), Manning Award (2008) and was selected as AP’s College Football Player of the Year.
Tebow has his name littered across the record books, too. According to the University of Florida, he owns five NCAA records, 14 SEC records and 28 Florida records. Most notably, he owns the school record for rushing yards by a quarterback (2,947), touchdowns by a quarterback (57) and single-game passing yards (482). He is also sitting in first for total offensive yards (12,232) in school history.
The former Gator also surpassed Herschel Walker’s SEC record for career rushing scores and LSU’s Kevin Faulk’s SEC record for most touchdowns in 2009.
He will forever be the benchmark for Florida quarterbacks. And, he will always remain outside of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium as the school rewarded his effort in an orange and blue uniform with a statue of himself.