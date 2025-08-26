'I Know This is Where I'm Supposed to Be': Gators Legend Ratliff Returns to the Sideline as High School Assistant
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- When Keiwan Ratliff was making a career change after a stint in Florida State's recruiting department, there was one place that seemed like a perfect match, and it happened to be in the town where he emerged as one of college football's all-time greats.
Ratliff, the Florida Gators' single season record-holder for interceptions (nine in 2003), joined Gainesville (Fla.) Buchholz's varsity football coaching staff as the defensive backs coach after stints at both Florida and Florida State in their recruiting departments.
"Gainesville is my second home. The only reason why I live in the state of Florida is to be close to Gainesville," Ratliff told Florida Gators on SI in an exclusive interview. "I built my family here. My wife went to UF and was a track runner at Florida. Gainesville is our home. Our kids know that this is home. Me going down the road and working (at FSU), it was the best thing for me to come back and clean that off a little bit so to speak."
The decision to join Buchholz's staff was a no-brainer.
"Obviously, from recruiting at UF and recruiting at Florida State, you know the Buchholz program. Everybody knows the respectable program that (Mark Whittemore) runs and the type of coach he is," Ratliff said.
The initial contact, though, started through Ratliff's former UF teammate Reid Fleming, a linebacker in the 2000 recruiting class whose son, Troy, is a defensive back for the Bobcats. Ratliff also had ties to the program through his history as a 7-on-7 coach with his team the Rat Pak.
"He's such a good teacher of young men," Whittemore told Florida Gators on SI. "Let me tell you, he knows to deal with, teach and mentor young men. He is fantastic. And, of course, his skill, his history, his knowledge of the game is off the charts. We're really glad to have him."
Ratliff's impact with Buchholz's defensive backs is already immediate, with the Bobcats mostly shutting down Ocala (Fla.) Vanguard's air attack in the 15-13 win last Thursday to open the regular season. Buchholz only scored one touchdown a long punt return off a botched kick from one of Ratliff's' players, sophomore defensive back Camron Burse.
Burse also had a couple plays in coverage while being tested one-on-one, while the aforementioned Troy Fleming had an interception. Burse told Florida Gators on SI that Ratliff has focused with him on improving technique, playing on the ball and staying patient in coverage.
"He's just been going over that with me since I got here," Burse said. "I can't thank him enough for all the work, putting in for me. I promise you, if it wasn't for him, I don't know where I'd be."
Buchholz needed those plays, too, in a back-and-forth battle with Vanguard, which ended with the Knights being stuff on an attempted two-point conversion to tie the game with less than two minutes left.
Leading up to the conversion try, Buchholz's defense had given up multiple long passes. However, standing strong when it mattered most after giving up big plays is something Ratliff was taught by former UF defensive coordinator Charlie Strong, and it's something he's focusing on with Buchholz's defense.
"As a kid, sometimes you can get caught up in, 'Oh, a negative play,' or, 'Oh, a big play,' and not realize that's just one play," Ratliff explained. "For me, once I learned that and Coach Strong taught me to flush every play, it was easy for me to teach these boys, 'Hey, every play, flush it. No matter good, no matter bad, flush it.'"
Ratliff's lessons hold weight just based on his history. A 2013 inductee into the University of Florida's Athletic Hall of Fame, the former Gators is the 2003 SEC Defensive Player of the Year and was a consensus All-American in 2023.
He also set school records for punt return yards (860), interceptions in a season (nine, 2003) and interceptions in a single game (three, 2003, tied).
He later played seven seasons in the NFL with stints with the Cincinnati Bengals (2004-07, 2009, 2010), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2007), Indianapolis Colts (2007-08) and Pittsburgh Steelers (2009)
While his playing days are behind him, Ratliff is relishing in being on the sidelines rather than behind the scenes as it helps him connect to the game much stronger.
"Honestly, I didn't know how much I missed it until I actually went to the spring game," he said. "I got a chance to have some type of input on the X's and O's. It made me feel like I had just played. To get that feeling back from being on the sideline, I know this is where I'm supposed to be."
Ratliff is also the latest former Gator to turn in a helmet for a headset and become a high school coach in Alachua County. Earnest Graham (Santa Fe), Ian Scott (Gainesville), Willie Jackson (PK Yonge) and Cornelius Ingram (Hawthorne) are head coaches, while Travis McGriff (Buchholz) is an offensive coordinator.
Scott, Jackson and Ingram are all coaching at their alma maters, while McGriff is a Gainesville native who went to PK Yonge. Graham and Ratliff are the two in the group who, despite not being Gainesville natives, have made the area their home.
"I think that's important, but it's the type of former Gator he is," Whittemore said. "(Ratliff and McGriff) are not only Gator greats, but they're good teachers. Just because you play at a high level doesn't mean that you're necessarily a great teacher. They're great teachers."