Gators' McCray Rewarded After Crucial Breakout Performance

Florida Gators defensive lineman LJ McCray's career in Gainesville hasn't gone exactly to plan. He has battled multiple injuries in his time with the Gators, leading to inconsistency over the former five-star’s three seasons.

However, McCray's efforts on Saturday in Austin, Texas, were anything but inconsistent, as the junior had a career day in the victory over the No. 7 Texas Longhorns.

McCray outworked the Longhorns' offensive line whenever he was on the field, setting multiple career highs with 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks against the Longhorns. He also had four tackles in the win. His work in the trenches earned him SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week and Comeback Player of the Week honors this week.

"I'd say certain guys have stepped up. I felt LJ McCray last week at the end of the game, and then this week I felt him a lot more," Gators head coach Jon Sumrall said.

More from LJ McCray’s huge game. Multiple big moments for the #Gators in the 3rd and 4th quarter. Truly changed the game today. https://t.co/Gv2zFVP3qQ pic.twitter.com/UxgOmhVHUC — Dylan Olive (@DylanOlive_UF) October 17, 2026

The junior made his presence known in the third quarter. In back-to-back fashion, McCray started it with a tackle for loss and backed it up with a half-sack to disrupt the Texas offense.

“It meant a lot to me," McCray said after the game about those plays. "Not only just making the plays, but I seen it motivated my brothers. Like everybody started playing harder. They fed off the energy, so it kind of pushed me to make even more of the energy.”

While his teammates certainly celebrated him on the field, it was defensive line coach Gerald Chatman who quickly voiced his appreciation for McCray's production when he came off.

McCray and Chatman's relationship had been the center of attention heading into Week 7. Last week, the two were seen having a heated exchange on the sideline during a disappointing defeat to South Carolina.

However, when asked, McCray explained that it's just their relationship, two people who are passionate about the sport.

“I mean, really, that's me and Coach Chatman. Like, you catch us in practice during the week, you might have the same conversation," he said. "That's just kind of our relationship, honestly. Two guys passionate about what's going on and having a conversation."

During UF’s homecoming loss, LJ McCray was challenged by Gerald Chatman.



McCray responded in a big way Saturday with his best game as a Gator.



He discusses his exchange with Chatman and career best performance.



“It meant a lot to me,” he said.



STORY: https://t.co/X1yR34LQBL pic.twitter.com/n6vLNSrG99 — Zach Abolverdi (@ZachAbolverdi) October 17, 2026

McCray also added that the two talked about taking advantage of his situation.

“He was telling me to take advantage of opportunities given to me and don't complain about anything else," McCray explained. "And he believes in me. I believe in him. I got his back. He got mine.”

Up next for McCray and the Gators is the Georgia Bulldogs, fresh off a loss to the Auburn Tigers. That does not change how big the game is, though.

"I mean, this is why you come here. You come here to play those types of games. And playing in Atlanta, kind of close to their territory, so it's gonna be a big game," McCray said.

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