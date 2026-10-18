Jones Jr.'s Resiliency Shines in Gators' Upset Win Over Texas

Jon Sumrall made it clear in the offseason that even though Aaron Philo had won the Florida Gators' quarterback battle, he was just as confident in backup Tramell Jones Jr. should he ever have to play. It took only one game for Jones Jr. to prove him right.

As Philo sat on the sideline and nursed a shoulder injury, Jones Jr., in his first start, helped lead Florida to a monumental 27-24 upset win over No. 7 Texas, marking the program's first road win over a top-10 team since 2012 while also snapping a two-game losing streak. It was a moment Jones Jr. had been waiting for since arriving on campus last season as a four-star recruit.

"Just staying resilient, staying ready," said Jones Jr., who threw for 155 yards and two touchdowns in the win. "Everyone around me always about how they had confidence in me and stay ready, no matter when my number was called. And that’s what I did."

It did not start cleanly for Jones Jr., though.

Second year #Gators QB Tramell Jones in his first career start, on the road, against a vaunted Texas defense:



🐊22/35 | 155 yards | 2 TD | 0 INT

🐊10 ATT for 41 yards rushing. 4 for 9+ yards.

🐊Only sacked ONE time!



Not a perfect performance but some really impressive plays⬇️ pic.twitter.com/NXdGAXCwXa — Dylan Olive (@DylanOlive_UF) October 17, 2026

Florida quickly found itself down 17-3 in the second quarter with Texas in complete control and the Gators in danger of a third straight blowout loss. Jones Jr. had missed multiple throws as Texas built its lead, including a deep pass to Eric Singleton Jr. that would have likely been a touchdown.

Instead, Jones Jr. found his groove, and a story of offensive woes turned into a story of clutch moments from the sophomore.

It started with a 17-yard pass to Dallas Wilson on fourth-and-12, leading to a touchdown pass to Lacota Dippre near the end of the first half. From there, he led a 15-play, 69-yard drive to open the half, capped off by another touchdown pass to Dippre to tie the game.

Jones Jr. converted five third downs on the drive, including the touchdown to Dippre as he escaped pressure.

A quarter later came his clutchest moment.

Holding tight to a 27-24 lead and with the ball after Florida recovered an Arch Manning fumble, the Gators faced a third-and-seven on Texas' 36-yard line. Jones Jr., rushing left, evaded multiple Longhorn defenders and converted to seal the win, which made him just the fifth quarterback in program history to beat a top-10 team in his first career start.

"He'd be the first one to tell you, he by no means played perfect," head coach Jon Sumrall said. "Missed plenty of opportunities and throws, but for his first opportunity, even when he didn’t make some throws he needed to make, he kept battling and kept fighting, and that’s when good things happen. And so I’m proud of him for staying resilient."

The play capped off a performance that summed up who Jones Jr. has become in the eyes of those around him: a gritty player who can make the clutch plays. Sumrall credits it to Jones Jr.'s work this offseason.

After battling Philo for the job in spring camp, Sumrall had a heart-to-heart with Jones Jr. during an exit meeting in which he challenged him to do more extra work to learn the offense. Jones Jr. accepted the challenge, quickly catching up and making a significant push for the job. Despite Philo eventually winning the position battle, Jones Jr.'s work in the summer kept Florida's staff confident in him.

And, when Philo's availability was touch-and-go during the week, there was zero hesitation to give Jones Jr. the opportunity.

"You get your opportunity today, and you’re prepared to help the team win a game. When, if he’d have handled all those situations poorly, he wouldn’t have been as ready as he was for this opportunity," Sumrall said. "And so very proud of him, grateful for his approach and happy for his success today.”

His teammates were confident, too. When the coaching staff had revealed Philo would be the starting quarterback, there was just as much reassurance towards Jones Jr. from his teammates as there was messages of congratulations towards Philo.

Many of them echoed Sumrall's confidence that Florida could win with Jones Jr. just as much as with Philo. Before Sumrall arrived on campus, many on the Gators' roster got an early look at Jones Jr.'s competitiveness and toughness.

A lower-leg injury limited him to just two games in his senior year of high school, and the expectation when he arrived at Florida was he would spend his freshman season as a reserve as he acclimated to the college game while fully recovering from his injury. Instead, he exceed expectations.

Jones Jr. leapt a pair of veterans ahead of him in transfer Harrison Bailey and 2024 backup Aidan Warner to become DJ Lagway's primary backup. Playing in two games, he threw for 191 yards and two touchdowns while making the most of his limited opportunties.

That extended to this season, where in four appearances prior to Saturday's win, he threw for 252 yards and two scores in limited snaps.

"I've been saying this for a long time. As soon as he got here as a freshman, I said Tramell's gonna be a great quarterback because he has that grit, he has that want-to," star running back Jadan Baugh said.

Florida quarterback Tramell Jones Jr. had multiple clutch plays in the Gators' win over Texas. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is uncertain who Florida's starting quarterback will be in two weeks when the Gators face Georgia. Philo's injury has been described as a multi-week situation by Sumrall, but Sumrall expressed his confidence in Philo should he be healthy.

Nonetheless, if Philo cannot go, or if Florida ultimately decides to change quarterbacks no matter the health of those in the room, Jones Jr. will be ready to build off of Saturday's win.

"I love both guys. I believe in both guys. I’ve said that about Tramell for several months now, like, since I saw the shift in the summer," Sumrall said. "I really felt like we could win with both guys, and that proves it that we did it today.”

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