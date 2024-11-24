Gators Montrell Johnson Jr.'s Big Game Goes Beyond the Win
Florida Gators running back Montrell Johnson Jr. had a day he arguably needed more on a personal level than the team as a whole did. This is saying something because his day was crucial to the Gators' 24-17 win over Ole Miss.
Johnson rushed for a season-best 107 yards on 18 carries and scored a touchdown. This big game wasn’t just big from a statistics standpoint, but it was a major comeback game. Johnson exited the Tennessee game due to an injury, and we did not see him again until LSU. He was on the sidelines for Kentucky, Georgia and Texas. His return in the win over LSU was slow with two carries for 14 yards. But he broke through on Saturday and it meant everything.
"It means a lot to me just knowing that I could come back from all types of adversity," Johnson said.
There were times he had his doubts, questioning if he should just focus on the next chapter of his football career.
"It wasn't getting any better. I was kind of doubting myself. I just kind of stayed faithful and kept praying to God and kept working."
The work paid off. He had a chance now to have a couple more big games to finish off his college career. NFL scouts are going to like those.
Johnson is playing in his third and final year with the Florida Gators. He played his freshman year at Louisiana before following head coach Billy Napier to Gainesville.
In his first two years, he rushed for at least 800 yards both times and averaged exactly 5.4 yards per carry in both seasons. While other running backs helped get the job done in his absence, his teammates haven’t forgotten what he can do.
“Montrell is a huge part of our team,” Gators wide receiver Chimere Dike said. “Obviously, anytime you have a guy like that out, it's tough. I'm proud of the way that other guys stepped up throughout the year, but to have the performance that he did tonight, I know that felt good. Dealing with injuries is not fun.”
Having the veteran around does more for the team than just his performance on the field. Younger members of the staff have felt his presence has been good for their development.
“He's a heck of a player. He makes a lot of good plays and picks up protections very well, and I think he's leading the young guys in the same direction,” quarterback DJ Lagway said.
Johnson and the Gators picked up a big win and now have a bowl berth to show for it. If they get the job done against 2-9 Florida State this upcoming Saturday, they’ll clinch their first winning season since 2020.
This is after being handed one of the toughest schedules in the country and picking up big wins on the challenging back end of the schedule. Given the injuries they have had to overcome, Johnson included, that’s a statement for overcoming adversity.