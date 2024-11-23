Gators Upset Ole Miss, Earn Bowl Eligibility
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- It was a true "ball don't lie" moment in Gainesville.
Holding onto a 24-17 fourth-quarter lead over the ninth-ranked Ole Miss Rebels, Florida Gators defensive back Dijon Johnson seemingly intercepted a pass from Jaxson Dart to seal the upset. However, a video review negated the play.
In stepped Bryce Thornton, who already had a pick in the end zone earlier in the fourth quarter. Dart's deep pass on the very next play was stolen by Thornton near the Rebels' sideline with 17 seconds left, and the Gators held on for its second-straight upset over a ranked opponent.
It wasn't entirely pretty, though, and the Rebels had plenty of chances. Ole Miss' had little issue moving the ball behind quarterback Jaxson Dart, who threw for 323 yards and rushed for 73 yards. Red zone struggles, however, plagued the Rebels.
Florida stopped Ole Miss on two fourth downs inside its own 15-yard line, and the Rebels missed a field goal from 34 yards out. The Gator offense, led by a two-touchdown performance from DJ Lagway and 100 yards rushing from Montrell Johnson Jr. took advantage.
With the win, the Gators will head to a bowl game after moving to 6-5 on the season, and Lagway now moves to 4-0 as Florida's starting quarterback when he plays the entire game.
The Rebels nearly found points on its second drive with a eight-play, 69-yard drive that found itself on the Gators' 11-yard line for a fourth-and-one. Rather than kick the field goal, Ole Miss elected to use its short-yardage package with defensive tackle JJ Pegues, who has six rushing touchdowns on the season.
However, Florida's defense held strong and stopped Pegues short of the marker, and Florida kept the Rebels off the board while finding its own success offensively.
On an 11-play, 89 yard drive, Lagway completed all four of his passing attempts, including two while nearly being sacked, for 58 yards with the last being an eight-yard touchdown to Elijhah Badger. It's the second-straight game the duo has combined for a touchdown.
Ole Miss answered, however, on a seven-play, 75-yard drive with Dart hitting Tre Harris across the middle for a 43-yard touchdown, and the Rebels' defense joined the momentum by intercepting Lagway on the very next drive.
The Rebels took advantage of the turnover with a quick touchdown thanks to a 25-yard pass from Dart to Jordan Watkins on fourth-and-one, and Dart hit Cayden Lee for a 22-yard score on the very next play.
Florida's 7-0 became a 14-7 deficit in five minutes of game time.
However, Lagway rebounded with a 27-yard pass to Badger, and a defensive facemask on the next play put Florida on Ole Miss's 25-yard line. Using a swing screen, Lagway hit Jadan Baugh, who found blocks from Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson and Damieon George Jr. and eventually crossed the goalline.
Trey Smack's extra point tied the game with 6:52 left in the first half.
Ole Miss had one final opportunity for points as Dart continued to dominate Florida's secondary as he hit Antwane Wells Jr. and Dae'Quan Wright for 25-yard and 30-yard passes. However, the Rebels missed a field goal try from 34-yards out, and the Gators eventually took the game into the half tied at 14-a-piece.
A three-and-out to open the third quarter for Florida was no issue, though, as Ole Miss' Micah Davis muffed the punt, and UF defensive back DJ Douglas came up with the recovery at the Rebels' 37-yard line.
Smack booted through a 53-yard field goal, his second-straight game with a 50-plus-yard field goal, to retake the lead, 17-14.
However, Ole Miss' red zone struggles continued to arrive in the most opportune times for Florida.
With a chance to answer, the Rebels elected to go for it on fourth-and-one on Florida's 10-yard line rather than try the field goal. Pegues, for the second time, was stuffed as Myles Graham and Cam Jackson came up with the stop.
Florida couldn't capitalize, and the Ole Miss learned from its previous mistakes by knocking through a 42-yard field goal to tie the game on its next possession.
The Gators' stagnant third-quarter offense disappeared in the fourth as Lagway's deep ball and consistent chunk plays from Montrell Johnson Jr. put Florida back in front. The freshman phenom hit Chimere Dike for a 41-yard pass to open the drive, and Johnson Jr. finished the drive with a nine-yard score.
Johnson Jr.'s touchdown was his first since the win over UCF on Oct. 5, and the score put him over the 100-yard mark first the first time since the season-opening loss to Miami.
Late in the game, Florida chipped away as much clock as possible, but Ole Miss wouldn't go down without a few punches. Dart got the Rebels all the way to the Gators' 45-yard line before a deep shot to the end zone was intercepted by Thornton.
After using all three timeouts, Dart, once again got the ball back with a chance to tie, but Thornton played the hero with his second interception to seal the win.
Next week, the Gators conclude the regular season with its Rivalry Week matchup against Florida State. Kickoff in Tallahassee will be at either 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. with the ACC to announce the finalized time sometime next week. Television coverage will be on ESPN2.