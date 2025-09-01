Gators Must Remember One Thing for Week 2: USF is No LIU
In what amounts to a 130-mile drive, the South Florida Bulls and the Florida Gators may as well be 1,000 miles away, in a few respects. Yet, the two football programs do share a degree of commonality. Being based in Florida means three overarching similarities.
First, the programs revolve around recruiting talent in every possible direction. Finding athletes to play at your school is not really a problem, especially with talent in Florida wide and deep. As a result, in-state talent will almost always find a way to campus.
However, with that talent base comes top competition from in-state schools. Florida, Miami, Florida State, UCF, South Florida, Florida International, and Florida Atlantic will all attend a high school football game to observe players.
Granted, the esteem levels for UF and USF are drastically different. The Gators boast an 83-year head start. Meaning, they've forged relationships in communities that almost predate USF's football program. The name recognition, both nationally and statewide, carries weight.
Yet, at least early on, these Bulls aren't the patsy you may think they are. USF, fresh off its upset over No. 25 Boise State in the opener, isn't just going to roll into the Swamp happy to take a payday.
The last similarity of these two teams is the high expectation level of their head coach. While Alex Golesh doesn't seem to have the entire state looking over his shoulder like Billy Napier does, it's relative. Golesh, in his 27-game tenure so far in Tampa, is 15-12. Not world-beating, to say the least, but respectable for a program with one winning season in the five years before his arrival.
USF will walk into Ben Hill Griffin Stadium with confidence, a belief that they can stand toe-to-toe with the Gators. Following their win against Boise State, Golesh placed his thoughts into perspective.
“I told them last night, this is going to be a display of our identity,” he said. “For the first time in 2 ½ years, I felt like we truly are ready to put a true identity out on display.”
Hope is the first thing that an underdog wants to possess, but the last thing that an overwhelming favorite wants to deal with. In boxing terms, Golesh's Bulls just want to show up with a puncher's chance: the ability to land a big play and turn the tide.
The Gators, simply by the nature of their talent and depth, will walk into their home opener ready.
However, they must remember one thing: USF isn't LIU. They are not making that 120-minute-plus drive to just grab a check and play an organized scrimmage.
Kickoff between Florida and USF is on Saturday at 4:15 p.m. ET with television coverage on SEC Network.