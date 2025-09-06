Gators HC Napier Sees USF-Tennessee Similarities in Golesh's Bulls
With a matchup against South Florida looming, the Florida Gators, from coach to players, have a lot at stake. With a victory, UF can start the season at 2-0, its first 2-0 start since 2021. However, the USF game could also provide a valuable teaching tool down the road for SEC play.
During Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel's first two seasons, USF head coach Alex Golesh served as his offensive coordinator, the driver of his high-powered offense. Golesh went 1-1 against Florida, including a 38-33 win against Napier in his first season leading the Gators.
Earlier this week, Napier gave his thoughts on Golesh's previous stops influencing his current program.
"Well, I think you see some of the Iowa State traits, too, in terms of the evaluation process. Golesh kind of got his start as the recruiter, did a nice job organizing those processes, and then he's a really bright offensive mind, too," Napier said. "So, I've always been impressed with how Tennessee plays, given their tempo on offense; typically, that's a weakness—most teams have played that brand of football."
The Vols' system under Heupel is predicated on a couple of core principles. First, Golesh wants his quarterbacks to possess the luxury of looking deep and taking vertical chances. This can spur the defense in a couple of situations.
First, do they throw various blitz packages to force an easier throw, or do they rely on their front to generate pressure and allow the back to handle the wideouts?
Not to mention, pacing is a factor. Golesh prefers not just an up-tempo offense, but one that puts its foot on the gas pedal and gets the ball centered and snapped quickly without hesitation between plays.
Some will point out that Florida played Tennessee on a yearly basis. However, as the portal and graduation dictate, no team remains the same year in and year out. As a result, getting field reps against Golesh's style of defense in real time will pay dividends later.
Does this mean that Florida will lay off the accelerator against USF, even if they have the game at hand? No, it does not. A mobile quarterback like Byrum Brown possesses the type of arm strength to change the complexion of a game while also being a threat on the ground.
"It's just the unannounced play. They're covered, and he takes off. Those are always an issue, especially with the types of coverages that we play," Napier said Monday. "It's going to be important. We're going to have to rush as a team and work together there to compress the pocket and keep the guy in the pocket.”
This game provides an opportunity that the Gators need to fight against a wide-open attack, resembling one that they will see in the SEC at least once this season.