Florida's Plan to Stop USF's Dual Threat QB
USF quarterback Byrum Brown isn't a household name. After four mostly unremarkable years in Tampa, no one expects him to be. Yet, when he steps on the field in The Swamp, it's not about names but the immediate problems he presents to the Florida Gators.
Granted, with Florida's abundant talent advantage, they should walk away from Ben Hill Griffin Stadium with a resounding victory. However, at this point in their ascension, the Gators cannot take anyone for granted or lightly. Now, with that out of the way, what makes Brown a potential headache, and how do the Gators stop him?
Not Your Usual Dual Threat
Normally, dual-threat quarterbacks are lithe, twitchy athletes who can occasionally pass but will always attempt to run away from the defense. Byrum stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 232 pounds. He can run, without a doubt, but will make the choice to either run by a defender or run him over, leaving no doubt.
Arm tackles don't work, especially with the Bulls quarterback with a head of steam. Under those circumstances, Florida tackles need to wrap up. The same thing applies to shoulder blows from defensive backs. This will help especially in the RPO, where Byrum will keep and widen out his rush lane instead of immediately going upfield.
“Big, physical player, will drop his pads," head coach Billy Napier said Monday. "Tackling him, there’s some physical things that come with that. I think he does break tackles. He has the ability to outrun angles."
As mentioned, Byrum loves contact. Florida needs to make him pay for that early. He may not want to try and run everyone over if he meets the ground violently. With his abilities, the Gators have been focusing on keeping containment.
“He can throw it out in the air, and he can also move a lot on the ground really well," defensive tackle Brendan Bett said Wednesday. "So, you know, we just want to be able to keep him in that pocket, you know, not give him any room to move, kinda force him to make options, make choices, if they just play off that.”
In regard to passing, Byrum stands tall in the pocket, with a solid base under him, making a solid throw. With his frame, you'd expect clunky, robotic delivery. Yet, the Bulls signal caller will actually look comfortable on routes that he likes throwing. For instance, with a little separation from the wideout, Byrum will attempt to hit the receiver in stride.
Now, when it comes to the degree of difficulty with back shoulder throws or throws through tight windows, the senior does possess the arm talent to thread the needle. Here's the caveat: multiple needle-threaded passes are going to be a big ask.
As a result, Florida playing tight coverage will force Byrum to be laser precise more than he likes to. USF's starter throws a good deep ball, dropping it in the bucket, especially in the middle of the field. Florida's safeties need to be alert, because Byrum will test them across their faces.
Nonetheless, even on a passing play, Brown poses the risk on the ground with what Napier called the "unannounced plays."
“It's the extra hat in the run game," he said. "You got some read elements to the offense in the run game, whether it's zone read or some type of gap-perimeter combo. And then it's just the unannounced play. They're covered, and he takes off. Those are always an issue, especially with the types of coverages that we play. It's going to be important. We're going to have to rush as a team and work together there to compress the pocket and keep the guy in the pocket.”
Florida Needs Overwhelming Physicality
Byrum isn't going to back down. As a result, the Gators need to do it for him. In space, he will lower his shoulder. Make him pay for himself. In the pocket, he will attempt to sling arm tackles off. Hit him, and keep doing so. Do not be satisfied with laying a shoulder.
Florida must also abstain from the urge of wanting to deliver a knockout shot. Luckily, facing a quarterback of that height means the ball will be in play. Regardless of how strong Byrum is, he's not a running back, and you can almost sense a fumble on the way, something Florida forced twice against a run-heavy Long Island offense.
"We got to prepare for the moment," Napier said. "And then, obviously, when you get an opportunity to make a play, you go make the play. So there's just enough on this tape to make us restless. I think our players have some maturity. I think we've got good leadership. So this is a huge game for us, and we totally understand the dynamic when it comes to this team.”
Kickoff between the No. 13 Gators and USF is at 4:15 p.m. inside the Swamp. Television coverage can be found on SEC Network.