Gators Offense Ready to Rally Around Lagway if Mertz Injured Long Term
The Florida Gators had to overcome a crucial injury in the effort to take No. 8 Tennessee down to the wire. Quarterback Graham Mertz suffered a lower-body injury halfway through the third quarter.
He had an awkward landing following his 13-yard touchdown pass to Arlis Boardingham. He eventually went into the Gators' locker room and returned to the sideline no longer in uniform and on crutches.
Freshman quarterback D.J. Lagway had to take command for the remainder of the game. He battled hard and the team rallied around him as a result.
“Yeah, I mean, it's obviously tough,” Gators wide receiver Chimere Dike said. “Graham's, you know, our leader, you know, guy who's had a lot of experience, and, you know, a big part of our team. I think DJ did a really good job responding in that situation and going to work. And, you know, he fought his tail off. That's all you can ask for him.”
Lagway completed nine of 17 pass attempts in the game and threw one touchdown pass and one interception. Following Mertz’s injury, Lagway completed six of 12 passes, including one where he connected with Dike in the end zone for a game-tying touchdown.
It wasn’t the cleanest effort, but the Gators were in it against the Volunteers until the end.
Mertz’s injury timetable is to be determined. However, if the team has to keep rallying around the true freshman quarterback, they’re ready to do so.
“Yeah, I think we're super prepared,” Dike said. “You know, obviously, you know, my prayers go to Graham. That's my guy, and I'm hoping he's going to be alright. But, you know, DJ is obviously a really capable player, and I know the guys believe in him and his work ethic, so I don't think it should be an issue if that's what's needed.”
The Gators will head home to The Swamp on Saturday, Oct. 19, with another rivalry matchup against Kentucky. This annual matchup has a very different tone than most are accustomed to. Lagway could be asked to lead the Gators to their first win against Kentucky since 2020.
Kickoff is set for 7:45 p.m. EDT.