Napier Gives Update on Injured Gators DL Caleb Banks
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- One of multiple contributors who did not dress out for last Saturday's season opener against Long Island, Florida Gators defensive tackle Caleb Banks could be making his 2025 debut soon.
Banks, a senior and potential first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, has been limited due to a foot injury suffered near the end of fall camp. Banks was considered day-to-day at the time of his injury, which was revealed on Aug. 14, according to multiple reports.
While head coach Billy Napier did not give a specific timeline for Banks' return, the fourth-year head coach did give a quick, positive update on the starter.
"He's doing really well. He's kind of hit the next step," Napier said Wednesday. "So he's really close. So we'll see where he's at this weekend and then next week as well."
It's important to note that Florida is not required to list the exact injury status of its players until Week 3, when the Gators open SEC play against LSU. Florida will release an availability report on the Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings as well as on Saturday 90 minutes before kickoff on weeks it plays a conference opponent.
Florida Gators on SI will provide a pregame injury report before Saturday's kickoff against USF. Impact players such as Banks, receivers Dallas Wilson and Aidan Mizell, linebacker Grayson Howard and edge rusher LJ McCray did not play last week and will be watched closely during Saturday's warmups if in attendance.
Banks returned to Florida after receiving considerable draft hype following his performance at the tail end of the 2024 season. The former transfer from Louisville recorded 3.5 sacks across two games against LSU and Ole Miss before a foot injury suffered early in the win against FSU ended his season.
He did not play in the Gasparilla Bowl and missed all of spring camp after undergoing offseason surgery.
“I feel great," Banks said during fall camp after returning to practice. "Just ready to play football, body feeling good, learning the game more, so ready to go.”
In Banks' place, sophomore Michai Boireau made his first career start at Florida's three-technique defensive tackle spot alongside nose tackle Jamari Lyons. The former four-star made one tackle in 11 total snaps played while splitting time with freshman Jeramiah McCloud and former JUCO player Brien Taylor Jr.
"I thought he did well, played with pad level, strike blocks, primary, secondary, anchored the front. There wasn't a lot of room in there Saturday. So we need him to continue to do that," Napier said. "One of the things about Michai, he's a very smart player. He can anticipate. He has a good understanding of where he fits into structure, and he's a big, strong, physical player. So we need Michai to continue to improve, and he's got a bright future."
Napier also mentioned that other plays who primarily play at nose tackle, such as Lyons, walk-on Tarvorise Brown and transfer Brendan Bett, could also play at the three-tech position if needed.
"I think all those inside guys got to be able to play anywhere from a 0 to a 3, and some of them can go play 4i as well. (Boireau) can play all those," Napier said. "Then the four-down structures, you got to be able to play a 3 and and 2i. So you play that position, you're in (Gerald Chatman's) room, you got to go from a 4i all the way down to 0. And heck, last year, we will put those guys on the edge sometimes."
Florida's Week 2 matchup against USF begins at 4:15 p.m. with television coverage on SEC Network.