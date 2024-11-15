Gators Punter Jeremy Crawshaw Named a Semifinalist for Ray Guy Award
Florida Gators punter Jeremy Crawshaw has been named a semi-finalist for the Ray Guy Award, which goes to the top punter in FBS every season.
He is one of 10 finalists that were selected from an initial list of 89 nominees.
Crawshaw has the chance to become the third Gators punter to be a finalist and the second to win the award.
The last Florida Gators punter to win the award was Chas Henry in 2010. He was also a finalist in 2009. Kyle Christy is the only other Gators punter to be a finalist (2012).
The Ray Guy Award is presented by the Augusta Sports Council.
According to the website, a national voting body of FBS sports information directors, national media and previous Ray Guy Award winners will decide the three award finalists who will be announced on Tuesday, Nov. 26. Three finalists will be announced that day and then the winner will be announced during the Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN on Dec. 12.
The Augusta Sports Council published that, “punters are evaluated on their overall statistics and contribution to the team. Particular emphasis is placed on net average, percentage of total punts inside the 20-yard line, and percentage of punts not returned. The winner must display team leadership, self-discipline, and have a positive impact on the team's success.”
The award is named after Pro Football and College Football Hall of Fame punter Ray Guy. He played from 1973 to 1986 for the Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders.
Guy won three Super Bowls and is a member of the NFL 100th Anniversary Team.
2024 Ray Guy Award Semifinalists
Alex Mastromanno, Florida State
Andrew Stokes, South Florida
Brett Thorson, Georgia
Eddie Czaplicki, USC
Fraser Masin, Ole Miss
James Burnip, Alabama
Jeremy Crawshaw, Florida
John Henderson, Bowling Green
Kai Kroeger, South Carolina
Tyler White, Texas A&M