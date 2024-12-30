Former Gators QB Anthony Richardson Expected to Be Colts Starter in 2025
Despite fighting injuries and being benched earlier in the year, former Florida Gators and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson has flashed enough potential to earn another shot.
According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, Richardson is viewed as the Colts' “presumptive starter” for the 2025-2026 NFL season.
Richardson has played in 11 games this season, throwing for 1,814 yards, 8 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. His 47.7% completion percentage is currently the lowest among qualified NFL quarterbacks. He is PFF’s 50th highest graded quarterback out of 70.
After starting the season with a 3-3 record - missing one game due to an oblique injury, Richardson was temporarily benched for veteran quarterback Joe Flacco in Week 8.
Two weeks after benching Richardson, Colts head coach Shane Steichen announced that the second-year quarterback would regain his position as starter for the rest of the year.
While his inaccuracy raises serious concerns, the former Gators has also proven that he can be a deciding factor for his team in critical moments.
During the Colts win over the Titans in Week 16, Richardson tossed the game-sealing touchdown to receiver Michael Pittman on third-and-eight with just two minutes left.
After watching Anthony Richardson play for a few seasons, Indianapolis Colts and Florida Gators fans might share some of the same frustrations.
Richardson’s raw athleticism is evident even to the most casual viewer, as he demonstrated during his freakish “pump-fake/spin” during Florida’s 29-26 win over No.7 Utah in 2022.
Although Richardson’s talent was regularly showcased throughout his time at Florida, the 6-foot-4 and 250 pound quarterback struggled to be accurate at times.
In 2022, Richardson finished with the lowest completion percentage among SEC quarterbacks (minimum of 300 attempts), while also throwing the fourth-most interceptions (9) in the conference.