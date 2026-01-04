Report: Philip Rivers Could Garner Interest in Upcoming NFL Head Coaching Cycle
Philip Rivers’s NFL career may not be coming to an end after all.
While the 44-year-old has already stated that he won’t be returning to the field again in 2026 following his improbable comeback, he apparently could garner interest in the upcoming NFL head coaching cycle, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
“Rivers is expected to get head coach interest in this cycle,” the insider reported on Sunday morning. “Teams are doing the research, doing the background work. This has happened in the past, and we’ll see what interest level Rivers has in this. We’ll see if he takes one. As he told The Rich Eisen Show this week, he looks forward to going back to eighth period P.E. in Alabama, but teams are going to be interested in him.”
Since his first retirement at the end of the 2020–21 NFL season, Rivers has been the head coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Ala.—where his son, Gunner, is a star quarterback getting ready for his senior campaign next fall. Rivers amassed a 44–16 record while coaching the Cardinals.
We’ll see if this ultimately amounts to anything, but it's quite the story to chew on leading into the NFL’s final slate of the 2025 season.