Report: Philip Rivers Could Garner Interest in Upcoming NFL Head Coaching Cycle

The 44-year-old quarterback’s NFL career may not be coming to an end after all.

Philip Rivers could reportedly garner interest in the upcoming head coaching cycle.
Philip Rivers could reportedly garner interest in the upcoming head coaching cycle. / Kevin Ng-Imagn Images
Philip Rivers’s NFL career may not be coming to an end after all.

While the 44-year-old has already stated that he won’t be returning to the field again in 2026 following his improbable comeback, he apparently could garner interest in the upcoming NFL head coaching cycle, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“Rivers is expected to get head coach interest in this cycle,” the insider reported on Sunday morning. “Teams are doing the research, doing the background work. This has happened in the past, and we’ll see what interest level Rivers has in this. We’ll see if he takes one. As he told The Rich Eisen Show this week, he looks forward to going back to eighth period P.E. in Alabama, but teams are going to be interested in him.”

Since his first retirement at the end of the 2020–21 NFL season, Rivers has been the head coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Ala.—where his son, Gunner, is a star quarterback getting ready for his senior campaign next fall. Rivers amassed a 44–16 record while coaching the Cardinals.

We’ll see if this ultimately amounts to anything, but it's quite the story to chew on leading into the NFL’s final slate of the 2025 season.

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

