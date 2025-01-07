Gators QB Graham Mertz Declares for NFL Draft
Florida Gators quarterback Graham Mertz has announced that he declared for the 2025 NFL Draft. He made his announcement via his Instagram page.
In his statement, he showed his gratitude to the Gators and as well to his former school of four years, Wisconsin.
“I just want to take some time and express how grateful I am for both the University of Wisconsin and the University of Florida for an immense amount of memories, relationships, and life lessons throughout my college career,” Mertz said in his statement. “ To Coach Chryst, thank you for all of the time, effort and energy you put into developing me as a young player. To Coach Napier, Coach O'Hara, and the countless other staff members at Florida, thank you for bringing me into the University of Florida with open arms. Thank you for developing me as a man and as a football player. I am forever grateful for you all. Thank you for relationships that will last a lifetime.”
For a nice little moment in the comments, former Gators wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, who played with Mertz during the 2023 season, chimed in.
“Big moves let’s go!” he commented.
After four years with the Badgers, Mertz transferred over to the Gators with two years of eligibility left.
Mertz started all 16 games he played in for the Gators during the 2023 and 2024 seasons. He completed 73.7% of his passes, throwing 3,694 yards and 26 touchdowns to five interceptions.
His short time at Florida saw him face various injuries, including one that cost him the remainder of the 2024 season. In the 23-17 loss to rival Tennessee, Mertz suffered an ACL injury.
Following the 2024 season, Mertz was recognized for his efforts at UF. He was selected as the 2024 GatorMade Danny Wuerffel “Man of the Year.”
The Man of the Year award is given to a player who demonstrates the values of the Florida Gators football program.