BREAKING: Florida Gators' QB Graham Mertz Out for Season with Torn ACL
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida Gators starting quarterback Graham Mertz, who left the team's 23-17 overtime loss to No. 8 Tennessee with a non-contact lower-body injury, is out for the rest of the season with an ACL tear, head coach Billy Napier confirmed on Monday.
Napier's confirmation comes shortly after a report from CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz. Napier said Mertz will have surgery next week.
"It's only right for me to say how much I appreciate and am thankful for Graham in terms of all he has brought to the table to our team. Not only his production on the field but also just his impact on the team as a whole, his leadership, the work ethic, the example, the self-discipline," Napier said. "And, I would say it's been awesome to be a part of his growth and development and to see him get to the place where he's been here lately. Graham's meant a lot to me, but I would also say he's meant a lot to this program and certainly the University of Florida. He has a sincere care for this place and all that it's done for him."
Mertz suffered the injury with 7:21 left in the third quarter after throwing a 13-yard touchdown pass to tight end Arlis Boardingham, which gave the Gators a 10-0 lead. He stumbled on the field after the throw before limping off to the sideline.
A brief stop in the team's injury tent led to Mertz exiting to the team's locker room, after which he returned to the sideline in street clothes and crutches. He finished what ended up being his final game as a Gator with 125 yards passing, one score and no interceptions to go with 11 yards rushing and a fumble.
"Obviously Graham played phenomenal in the game. I thought he was lights out. Really prepared well and came to play," Napier said on Saturday. "He does have an injury, a lower-body injury. Obviously, we'll give you some updates on that when we get to next week. It was significant enough that he couldn't complete the game."
In two seasons as the Gators' starting quarterback, Mertz will have had both of his seasons end prematurely due to injury. Last season, the former Wisconsin signal-caller threw for 2,903 yards and 20 touchdowns against only three interceptions before a collarbone injury forced him to miss the season finale against FSU.
His 72.9 completion percentage also set a new school record.
He finishes the 2024 campaign with 791 yards passing, six touchdowns and two interceptions in five games played. He missed the team's 45-7 win over Samford after suffering a concussion against Miami in the season-opener.
In his place, the Gators will, once again, turn to freshman DJ Lagway, who threw for 98 yards and the game-tying touchdown to Chimere Dike with 29 seconds left in regulation. Lagway, who had been rotating with Mertz the last three games on a two-to-one ratio, started in Mertz's place for the team's win over Samford.
Napier expressed confidence in Lagway going forward after Saturday's loss.
“One of the things about DJ that I respect is that as a competitor he has this unique ability to raise his level of play at critical moments. I think you obviously not only picked the right route progression but had to move and threw a strike in a critical moment," Napier said. "And, look, I thought he even did some of his more impressive stuff in the first half when he was playing. I thought he did a lot of really good things. For a rookie to go, play on the road in that environment, to step up in a big time, big moment. He’s got that in his DNA. There’s a bright future ahead of it for him."
Lagway's second-career start, and the first official game of the post-Mertz era, will come next week against Kentucky inside The Swamp for UF's homecoming. Kickoff is set for 7:45 p.m. with television coverage on SEC Network.