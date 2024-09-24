Gators' QB Graham Mertz Named Manning Award Star of the Week
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- After a strong bounce-back performance in the Florida Gators' 45-28 win over Mississippi State, quarterback Graham Mertz on Monday was named as one of eight "Stars of the Week" by the Manning Award.
Against the Bulldogs, Mertz went 19-for-21 with 201 yards and three touchdowns while adding another score on the ground. His 90.5% completion rating is the third-highest in a game in program history.
Mertz's performance comes on the heels of back-to-back poor performances to start the year in which he started 0-2 as the starter. In losses against Miami and Texas A&M, Mertz went a total of 13-for-35 with 286 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.
“I think the biggest thing is realizing the ship’s always been right," he said after Saturday's win. "I think that if you have a foundation, you know who you are, and nothing can really throw you off of your plan of what you’re doing. For me I got a great family, great friends, teammates, and my faith is one thing that I really rely on. So for me I mean if you can always keep the ship right, that’s what life is about."
Mertz will look to start a streak of winning-performances in the Gators' two-quarterback rotation with freshman DJ Lagway against UCF on Oct. 5. Florida is on a bye this week.
This is the second Manning-Mertz connection after the UF quarterback spent a weekend over the summer as a Manning Passing Academy counselor.
The Manning Award, which was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in 2004, honors the collegiate football accomplishments of the three Mannings, Archie, Peyton and Eli, and is the only quarterback award that includes the candidates' bowl performances in its balloting.
With his naming to the "Stars of the Week" list, Mertz is now in the running to be named the Manning Award Quarterback of the Week. Fans can vote for this week's award at the link here.
Voting ends on Wednesday at 10 a.m. EST.