Gators QB Graham Mertz Makes NFL Case with Strong Pro Day Showing
When former Florida Gators quarterback Graham Mertz tore his ACL back in October, it was unclear if he’d be healthy enough to go through pre-draft testing.
Five and a half months later, Mertz has recovered enough to link up with former teammates as they showcased their abilities at Florida’s Pro Day.
According to the sixth-year senior, it was a special experience to reunite with some familiar faces.
“It felt amazing for me to throw to those guys again. When you go home for 3 or 4 months and train, you don't have your guys around you,” said Mertz. “It's weird. Coming back and throwing to those guys was awesome."
Although it's been a while since he has competed in a high-pressure situation, Mertz reportedly showcased impressive arm strength and accuracy throughout the day.
According to NFL Insider Tom Pelissero, he ripped a 58-yard pass and consistently kept the ball off the ground throughout his throwing session.
While he is leaving his recovery process/timetable in the hands of his doctors, Mertz does have a goal in mind for his return.
"My goal is to be ready for minicamp. I've had a lot of experiences and learned from them all. I know how to lead men. Point blank period.”
According to reports, several NFL coaches were in attendance, including Saints offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier and QB coaches from Houston, Miami and Dallas.
Through six seasons in college, Mertz threw for 9,099 yards and 64 touchdowns and 31 interceptions. He finished his career at Florida as the program's leader in true percentage.
While his six-year college football journey has undoubtedly been a long one, it has also given him the opportunity to grow under different offensive schemes and coordinators.
"Being able to have that true Pro -style background, under center, making mic points and checks. Then coming here running the Gun with the pre snap shifts/motions,” Mertz said. “I've played a lot of ball, different offenses, different schemes. I love that part."