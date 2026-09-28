Gators Rake In Weekly Awards After Win Over Ole Miss

After earning his first AP top-five win as a coach on Saturday over No. 4 Ole Miss, Florida Gators head coach Jon Sumrall earned Dodd’s Coach of the Week honors, the Dodd Trophy announced Monday.

Statement Win 🔥🐊



Coach Sumrall led @GatorsFB to a dominate win over No. 4 Ole Miss, earning this week’s Dodd Coach of the Week honors!



🔗 https://t.co/rLmJoggJkk#DoddTrophy pic.twitter.com/xTe1gsh9Tj — The Dodd Trophy (@thedoddtrophy) September 28, 2026

Florida completely outclassed Ole Miss in all three phases. The Gators outgained the Rebels 498 yards to 426 on offense. The defense produced two turnovers to help contain a dangerous Rebels attack. Then, Florida’s special teams halted any momentum Ole Miss thought they had with quality punting, field goals and damaging kick returns.

Another reason Sumrall finished with the lead was because of how his team played from start to finish. The Gators were relentless throughout the entire 60 minutes on Saturday, leading to a 24-point victory.

That relentlessness from the players also earned them conference awards on Monday.

Impressive individual displays against the Rebels from running back Jadan Baugh, offensive lineman Bryce Lovett and running back/kick returner London Montgomery earned them SEC Player of the Week awards on Monday, the conference announced.

The SEC awarded Baugh Offensive Player of the Week. Baugh spearheaded the dangerous Florida offense, finishing almost every drive that entered the red zone. He rushed for 142 yards and three touchdowns against Ole Miss. He also had one catch for 12 yards. The star running back is now up to 600 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns this season.

He could not have gotten into the end zone, though, without Lovett. The SEC honored Florida’s starting left tackle with the SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week Award.

"I mean, it feels good. I'm speechless, but like I said, the goal is the goal. On to the next. The recognition is good, but we're on a mission,” Lovett said on Monday about being honored by the SEC.

Lovett was a bulldozer on Saturday, paving the way for his running backs and protecting his quarterback to the highest degree. He recorded 69 offensive snaps against the Rebels, earning a team-high 85.3 PFF pass-blocking grade. He did not allow a sack, quarterback hit, hurry or pressure.

Lastly, Montgomery earned SEC Special Teams Player of the Week honors. The transfer quieted any second-half momentum for the Rebels with his kick returns.

In back-to-back fashion, Montgomery logged a 41-yard and a 74-yard return against the Ole Miss kickoff coverage unit. Both drives for Florida ended in seven points. He ended with 3 kickoff returns for 128 yards.

Florida is back in action on Saturday, Oct. 3, against the No. 25 Missouri Tigers. This game will be broadcast on ABC at 3:30 p.m.

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