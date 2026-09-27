College Football National Championship Odds: Florida Makes Major Jump, Oregon, Mississippi State Rise)

Week 4 of the college football season saw several higher seeds fall, as the Penn State Nittany Lions were upset by the Wisconsin Badgers and top-25 teams like Ole Miss and USC both suffered losses that dropped them back in the odds to win the College Football Playoff this season.

The Ohio State Buckeyes remain the favorite this season, but there are six teams at +1000 or less to win it all, making for an exciting regular season ahead.

On Saturday, a few teams made statement wins that altered their odds to win the national title, including the Florida Gators and new head coach Jon Sumrall. Florida was +3300 to win the national title just last week, but a home win over Ole Miss shot the team up to +1800, good for eighth in the latest odds. Ole Miss, on the other hand, dropped back from +1900 all the way t0 +2500.

Arguably the wildest move of the week came after the Oregon Ducks knocked off USC. Oregon star quarterback Dante Moore suffered a scary injury early in the game, and he was replaced by backup Dylan Raiola – a starter previously at Nebraska.

Raiola came in and threw for 289 yards and two scores to lead the Ducks to a win, moving their odds to win the National Championship from +2500 to +2200. It seems like Oregon may be able to weather a Moore injury, even though losing the presumptive first-round pick is certainly not ideal.

In another battle between top-25 teams, Mississippi State and quarterback Kamario Taylor ( third in the odds to win the Heisman ) took down Missouri and are now +7500 to win the national title, putting them in a small circle of teams with better than +10000 odds.

While the top contenders have mostly remained the same through four weeks, conference play should shake up these odds quite a bit with many ranked teams – especially in the SEC and Big Ten – going head-to-head in the coming weeks.

Here’s a look at the latest odds to win the College Football Playoff in the 2026 season.

College Football National Championship Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Ohio State: +470

Texas: +550

Georgia: +550

Notre Dame: +600

Miami (FL): +700

Indiana: +1000

LSU: +1600

Florida: +1800

Alabama: +2000

Oregon: +2200

Ole Miss: +2500

Tennessee: +4000

Texas Tech: +4500

Mississippi State: +7500

No other team has shorter than 10/1 odds to win the National Championship.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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