Jon Sumrall's Take on Florida Being Favored Over No. 4 Ole Miss? 'There's a Lot of Good Drugs Out There'

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GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Despite being ranked 17 spots lower than No. 4 Ole Miss, the Florida Gators are early favorites for Saturday's matchup in the Swamp.

DraftKings and FanDuel each give the Gators a 2.5-point advantage, while BetMGM, Kalshi and Polymarket all favor Florida by 3.5 points. First-year head coach Jon Sumrall, who has made it no secret that he uses outside doubt to motivate his team, was surprised to learn on Monday that the Gators are favored over the Rebels.

“There's a lot of good drugs out there, huh?" Sumrall quipped.

Jon Sumrall being informed Florida is favored this week at home against Ole Miss:



“Who has us favored against these guys?”



Vegas point spread.



“There’s lot of good drugs out there, huh?”



😂 pic.twitter.com/Kv4axbQVv1 — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) September 21, 2026

Florida enters Week Four ranked 21st, marking the Gators' first ranking in over a calendar year and the program's first ranking under Sumrall. With its 3-0 start since 2019 and its first road SEC in two seasons, the Gators are beginning to draw national attention after Saturday's 44-39 win over Auburn.

While excitement around the program is blossoming, Sumrall wants to keep things in perspective. He said that part of his team meeting on Monday was discussing Florida's ranking.

"Nobody posts anything up in the building about this year's team where you're ranked in Week 4. Nobody cares," Sumrall said. "And the same pats on the back you’re getting, if you go out and lay an egg are gonna be the same hands hitting you in the back, it’s just gonna have a knife in it."

Second-year receiver Vernell Brown III agreed, calling it a "so what, now what mentality."

“Obviously, we went out there and got a big win on the road, and we are ranked, which has been the first time in a little minute. Obviously that's good, but it doesn’t really matter," he said. "It’s all external factors. We’re an internal-focused team."

While outsiders are growing to respect Florida, and betting markets are favoring the Gators despite the Rebels' recent win over No. 10 LSU, the Gators are nowhere near where Sumrall wants to be. Penalties were a massive eyesore, while Florida's defense is still looking for the consistency needed to be competitive on a week-to-week basis in the SEC.

Sumrall's surprise at being favorites also comes from facing Ole Miss. Led by star quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, who Sumrall called the best quarterback in college football, the Rebels have won five of its last six games since head coach Pete Golding took over and have won two ranked games in three weeks this season.

"If we don't do a lot of self-improvement, we have no shot this week," Sumrall said. "And so I didn't even know the favorite deal, but whoever's doing that, man, I don't know. They haven’t watched tape. (Ole Miss has) got the best quarterback in college football I think. I mean, he's a dude, and so, they got a lot of great weapons, so we got a lot to work on, on ourselves.”

A large factor, though, in Florida being favored is its offense, which is second nationally in scoring (54 points per game) and third in yards per game (544.3). Running back Jadan Baugh is second in the country with 458 rushing yards, while his eight touchdowns are tied for first. Receivers Dallas Wilson and Brown III continue to solidify themselves as a consistent one-two punch in the passing game, and quarterback Aaron Philo has shown up in big moments during his first three starts.

Florida Gators quarterback Aaron Philo and running back Jadan Baugh have been key in the team's 3-0 start. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's also the home-field advantage in the Swamp. Florida has won nine of its last 11 games at home since its 1-2 start in 2024, including its last three dating back to last season and a 24-17 win over Ole Miss in 2024. Sumrall admitted that part of the favored odds may come from getting to play the Rebels at home.

"It's a special place," Sumrall said. "I haven't coached an SEC game as a head coach here in that stadium. But we played FAU and Campbell, I'm not knocking those opponents, but you go out and you get ready for the Gator Walk, FAU game, I'm like, 'Holy cow. This is electric.' So I fully expect our fan base to be ready to go and create as much havoc as they possibly can, and make it a tough place to play when we play big games like this one."

While Florida may be ranked and may be favored, none of that will matter when the ball is kicked on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. The Gators have handled business against its lesser opponents before passing its first test of the season last week at Auburn. Will they take the next step forward on Saturday against a top-five team?

"If we play like we did last week or the previous week, really any of the weeks we played so far this year, we will not win Saturday. No chance," Sumrall said. "The type of teams that win are tough, they're urgent, they're disciplined and they're detailed. The type of teams that don't, they're complacent, they're soft, they lack urgency.

"... We have a huge task. If we are not fully moved on to getting ready for Ole Miss, this is going to be ugly for us on Saturday.”

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