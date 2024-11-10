Gators RB Output Sparks Interesting Dilemma for the Offense
It just wasn’t a great outing in the SEC for the Florida Gators offense on Saturday, who lost to the Texas Longhorns 49-17. However, that doesn’t mean there weren’t any positives to take away.
Yes, the Gators lost in horrific fashion. Yes, this is an institution who values actual wins over morale wins. That doesn’t mean certain players didn’t perform at their highest level though.
In fact, there were two at the same position that put the load of the offense on their shoulders and made sure it was better than it looked for the Gators.
Without running backs Jadan Baugh and Ja’Kobi Jackson, it’s hard to say what this Gators offense would’ve looked like against the Longhorns. The duo accounted for 204 rushing yards and 20 receiving yards on the day, which is roughly 68 percent of the total yards the Gators had in this game. They were also the reason the Gators were the first team to get 300 yards of offense against the Longhorns.
Of this running back tandem, Jackson was the one setting the pace. He led all players in rushing yards with 116 yards on 19 carries. As for Baugh, he ran the ball 19 times as well for 88 yards. The pairing also added a touchdown each for the offense.
With the way they ran the ball in this game, it was easy to see why Napier relied on them so much. Yet, at the same time, it was as confusing seeing them pass the ball as much as they did. On one hand, they were down big and were trying to get the offense moving downfield as quickly as possible. On the other hand though, the running backs were efficiently moving the ball and the blocking on these plays were consistent as well.
This dominant output on the ground against Texas also brings up an interesting dilemma should freshman DJ Lagway miss a second-straight week.
Should the offense heavily favor the run game and put the passing attack to the side? It’s hard to think anything different really.
Aidan Warner did not impress for the second straight game and struggled heavily on the day. He was missing easy passes, holding the ball for too long on occasions and failed to adequately read the opposition defense. It’s nothing personal against Warner either. This is his first year seeing action and it’s in the SEC, but that can’t be an excuse as for why the wheels are sputtering in the mud right now.
Napier will have to make the decision on what to do for this offense moving forward, and if he’s taking the analytical and statistical route, then it’s pretty obvious what path he should take.