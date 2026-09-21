Gators Receiving Solid Bowl Projections After Win at Auburn

With the 44-39 win over the Auburn Tigers, the Florida Gators are off to their first 3-0 start since the 2019 season. It also means they're already halfway to going bowling.

Bowl projections have already gotten underway. But now that they're off to the start they're on and halfway to a bowl, it's time to start taking a look at where the Gators could head at the end of the season.

Here are some of the projections put out so far. At the end, we'll give our personal projection for the Gators.

Gator Bowl

Projected By: Sports Illustrated

Opponent: SMU

Decades ago, this bowl game was basically where the Gators were sent to any time they were considered good enough to play in one. However, as the number of bowls have grown, it's become rare.

They've played in it once since 1992, when they played Ohio State in 2012. Both teams came in with a 6-6 record, and the Gators took home a win to secure a winning season for Will Muschamp in his first year at the helm.

The Gators have played SMU four times, with the last bout coming in Orlando for neutral site game in 1978. SMU won that game to even their head-to-head record at 2-2.

Texas Bowl

Projected By: CBS Sports

Opponent: Oklahoma State

These two teams have played each other once. It was the season opener of Steve Spurrier's first year as the Head Ball Coach in 1990. The Gators won 50-7.

The Cowboys are a weird team this year. They were upset by Tulsa, but then they went and beat Oregon. Florida could be in for a tough game if they play up to the competition the way that they do. It's also months away, and we only have three games to base anything off of right now. This perception could change several times over by then.

Florida Gators on SI's Bowl Projection: ReliaQuest Bowl

Opponent: Michigan

It's a generic pick, but you know they'll try to make this matchup happen if they can. Death, taxes and a bowl game against Michigan - or at least a projection to play Michigan.

The Gators last played in this bowl back in January 2017, when they throttled Iowa to win 30-3. There was speculation that Florida would play in this same bowl game in 2024, but they were ultimately placed in the Gasparilla Bowl against Tulane.

They won, and in the same stadium, but it's not the same caliber of bowl game. Florida is going to find itself in a position to get a bowl on New Year's, and it's this one. They're not ready for the playoff, but they're ready for something more.

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