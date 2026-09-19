How to Watch Florida's Week 3 Matchup Against Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. — The Florida Gators open SEC play on the road at Auburn, reigniting one of the SEC's most historic rivalries.

For first-year head coach Jon Sumrall, it gives him his first opportunity for a signature win.

"It's exciting. I'm excited every week," Sumrall said on Monday. "I mean, SEC play, they count different. They count twice. I tell our team all the time when you turn to conference play, you’re counting your overall record and your college record. The ones the last two weeks counted overall. So these games count twice. So, it's a tremendous challenge, tremendous opportunity, go on the road. If there's a whole lot that needs to be said to get anybody further in to go play in SEC football games, we got the wrong people here. And I'll say something to hopefully get them ready, but there should be some self-motivation here."

Time to go to work‼️ pic.twitter.com/kjf4gvlYuI — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) September 19, 2026

For Florida's returning players, it is a chance for revenge against Auburn head coach Alex Golesh and quarterback Byrum Brown, who led USF to a win over the Gators last season. However, Florida does not see it that way.

"That game doesn't matter to this game now, but it definitely gives us the experience," linebacker Myles Graham said. "We know what to expect more. It's the same kind of system, so we know what to expect going into it."

Here’s everything you need to know for the Gators’ matchup against the Tigers, including broadcast information and betting odds..

Florida Gators (2-0, 0-0 SEC) vs. Auburn Tigers (2-0, 0-0 SEC)

When: Saturday, Sept. 19, 7 p.m. ET.

Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, Ala.

Watch: ESPN

Play-by-Play: Tom Hart

Analyst: Roddy Jones

Reporter: Quint Kessenich

Radio: Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD

Play-by-play: Sean Kelley

Analyst: Shane Matthews

Reporter: Tate Casey

Weather: 80 degrees Fahrenheit, isolated thunderstorms, with a 32 percent chance of rain, according to Weather.com.

Odds: Florida is a 2.5-point, according to FanDuel. The over/under is set at 53.5 points.

Editor's note: ​​Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Series History: Auburn leads the series all-time, 39-43-2, after winning four of the last six matchups in the series, including the last three on the Plains. The Gators won the last meeting between the two teams with a 24-13 win in 2019.

What's at Stake: Florida is looking for its first 3-0 start since 2019, while looking to give Sumrall his first signature win with the Gators. Florida is also looking to snap a five-game losing streak in road games.

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