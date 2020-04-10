Gators Roundup: News and Musings Entering the Weekend

As we enter yet another weekend of a sports-less world amidst the global coronavirus pandemic, it's time for the Gators Roundup!

Twice weekly, on Tuesdays and Fridays, AllGators will round up the most relevant and best content across the Gators beat for your reading pleasure. While there isn't nearly as much news around now as there should be, as Florida's Orange and Blue spring game was scheduled to take place next Saturday, April 18th - there is still plenty of relevant Gators content out there.

SI-AllGators Roundup

- The NCAA's Division 1 council will "discuss" a one-time waiver for immediate eligibility for transfer students late this month, per report. How could a "yes" vote affect Florida?

- Gators cornerback C.J. Henderson will participate in the NFL's virtual "Draft-A-Thon", benefitting healthcare workers and first responders in lieu of an in-person NFL Draft.

- How is Gators 2021 offensive line commit George Jackson staying in football shape amidst the pandemic? Plus, Jackson provides a breakdown of his game.

- Former Gators forward Dontay Bassett has transferred to Weber State.

- Where are they now: Gators legendary running back Fred Taylor deserves more recognition as one of the top running backs of all time.

What else you need to read

- CBS Sports believes Gators defensive line signee Gervon Dexter will make an instant impact when Florida takes the field.

- GatorCountry's David Wunderlich takes a look at the experience across third-year rosters for each of Florida's head coaches since Urban Meyer. Could Dan Mullen's results indicate further success than his predecessors?

- Swamp247 nominates their candidates for Florida's middle linebacker position in 2020, left vacant after three years served by David Reese II.

- ESPN is high on UF's 2021 recruiting class.