AllGators
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Gators Roundup: News and Musings Entering the Weekend

Zach Goodall

As we enter yet another weekend of a sports-less world amidst the global coronavirus pandemic, it's time for the Gators Roundup!

Twice weekly, on Tuesdays and Fridays, AllGators will round up the most relevant and best content across the Gators beat for your reading pleasure. While there isn't nearly as much news around now as there should be, as Florida's Orange and Blue spring game was scheduled to take place next Saturday, April 18th - there is still plenty of relevant Gators content out there.

SI-AllGators Roundup

- The NCAA's Division 1 council will "discuss" a one-time waiver for immediate eligibility for transfer students late this month, per report. How could a "yes" vote affect Florida?

Read more here.

- Gators cornerback C.J. Henderson will participate in the NFL's virtual "Draft-A-Thon", benefitting healthcare workers and first responders in lieu of an in-person NFL Draft. 

Details can be found here.

- How is Gators 2021 offensive line commit George Jackson staying in football shape amidst the pandemic? Plus, Jackson provides a breakdown of his game.

Check out our interview with the versatile lineman.

- Former Gators forward Dontay Bassett has transferred to Weber State.

Here is all that you need to know.

- Where are they now: Gators legendary running back Fred Taylor deserves more recognition as one of the top running backs of all time. 

Read Demetrius Harvey's feature. 

What else you need to read

- CBS Sports believes Gators defensive line signee Gervon Dexter will make an instant impact when Florida takes the field.

- GatorCountry's David Wunderlich takes a look at the experience across third-year rosters for each of Florida's head coaches since Urban Meyer. Could Dan Mullen's results indicate further success than his predecessors?

- Swamp247 nominates their candidates for Florida's middle linebacker position in 2020, left vacant after three years served by David Reese II.

- ESPN is high on UF's 2021 recruiting class.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2020 NFL Draft: Florida WR Van Jefferson Scouting Report

Gators wide receiver Van Jefferson will be one of the key wide receiver prospects to keep an eye on when the 2020 NFL Draft kicks off in two weeks.

Demetrius Harvey

Report: NCAA to Discuss One-Time Transfer Waiver; How Could It Affect Florida?

According to a report from D1Baseball's Kendall Rodgers, the NCAA is set to deliberate on whether or not Division I student-athletes will be granted one-time transfer waivers.

Demetrius Harvey

Gators Cornerback C.J. Henderson Invited to Virtual NFL Draft

Florida Gators cornerback C.J. Henderson has been invited to the virtual 2020 NFL Draft.

Zach Goodall

Where Are They Now: Former Gators Great RB Fred Taylor

While Taylor may have not dominated the collegiate scene for the majority of his career, the Gators legend left a mark at Florida that'll last forever.

Demetrius Harvey

by

Demetrius82

2021 Gators OL Commit: 'I Can Definitely Move a Defender Out of the Way'

As Florida looks to continue improving its run blocking, 2021 offensive line commit George Jackson could be an asset.

Zach Goodall

NFL Draft: Which Scheme is the Best Fit for Florida's C.J. Henderson?

Pro Football Focus shares what they believe Florida Gators cornerback C.J. Henderson's best scheme fit is as he prepares to begin his NFL career.

Zach Goodall

Report: Gators INF Kirby McMullen to Return for Redshirt Senior Season

Gators infielder Kirby McMullen has been cleared to return for a redshirt senior season.

Zach Goodall

Report: Could College Football Playoff Expansion Be On the Horizon?

Stadium ran a survey of FBS athletic directors to get their opinion on a potential expansion of the College Football Playoff, and the results were overwhelmingly in favor.

Zach Goodall

2020 NFL Draft: A Florida Gators-Centric 7-round Mock Draft

With just over two weeks to go until the 2020 NFL Draft, it's time to take a look at just how many former Gators will find themselves joining the party.

Demetrius Harvey

Former Gators Forward Dontay Bassett Transfers to Weber State

The former Gators forward has found a new home.

Zach Goodall