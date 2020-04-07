AllGators
Gators Roundup: News and Musings for Your Tuesday Morning

Zach Goodall

We're kicking off a new series at AllGators, sharing content from across the Florida beat twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays to keep Gators fans in the loop with the latest news, analysis, and opinion.

As things stand, college sports are at a stand-still amidst the global coronavirus pandemic, but that hasn't prevented the Florida Gators from being in and around headlines. With the NFL Draft set to kick off in about two weeks, recruiting news, new reports that come from the NCAA regarding COVID-19, and much more, there will always be something to catch up on.

SI-AllGators story roundup

- C.J. Henderson is widely considered a first-round lock following his impressive showing at the 2020 NFL Combine, but some analysts were skeptical of that status before he ran the 40-yard dash. Zach Goodall broke down Henderson's tape from the 2019 season and highlighted his athleticism and coverage techniques, as well as shed light on the two touchdowns Henderson is marked down for allowing and his tackling issues.

You can check out that scouting report here.

- A top 2021 cornerback from the state of Texas has included Florida in his top schools, and proximity from home appears to not be an issue at this point in his recruitment.

The AllGators recruiting update can be found here.

- Gators freshman wing Scottie Lewis has announced that he will return to Florida for a sophomore season.

More details can be found here.

- Former Gators consensus All American offensive lineman Maurkice Pouncey was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame NFL All-Decade Team of the 2010s on Monday.

Read more on Pouncey's honor here.

- While Florida looks to sort out its linebacker position, keep an eye on this rising sophomore to emerge on pass downs.

Find out who could break out in 2020 here.

What else you need to read

- No one has any answers regarding coronavirus right now, but sports could serve as the world's united response to the pandemic, writes Jacquie Franciulli of GatorsTerritory.

- Pro Football Focus has released scheme fit projections for the top cornerbacks in the upcoming NFL Draft. What did they have to say about C.J. Henderson?

- Bob Redman of Swamp247 shares a favorite memory of legendary Gators wide receiver Percy Harvin's recruitment.

- Ranking the 12 QBs on Florida's 2020 schedule, from Robbie Andreu of Gatorsports.com

