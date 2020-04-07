Gators Roundup: News and Musings for Your Tuesday Morning

We're kicking off a new series at AllGators, sharing content from across the Florida beat twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays to keep Gators fans in the loop with the latest news, analysis, and opinion.

As things stand, college sports are at a stand-still amidst the global coronavirus pandemic, but that hasn't prevented the Florida Gators from being in and around headlines. With the NFL Draft set to kick off in about two weeks, recruiting news, new reports that come from the NCAA regarding COVID-19, and much more, there will always be something to catch up on.

SI-AllGators story roundup

- C.J. Henderson is widely considered a first-round lock following his impressive showing at the 2020 NFL Combine, but some analysts were skeptical of that status before he ran the 40-yard dash. Zach Goodall broke down Henderson's tape from the 2019 season and highlighted his athleticism and coverage techniques, as well as shed light on the two touchdowns Henderson is marked down for allowing and his tackling issues.

- A top 2021 cornerback from the state of Texas has included Florida in his top schools, and proximity from home appears to not be an issue at this point in his recruitment.

- Gators freshman wing Scottie Lewis has announced that he will return to Florida for a sophomore season.

- Former Gators consensus All American offensive lineman Maurkice Pouncey was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame NFL All-Decade Team of the 2010s on Monday.

- While Florida looks to sort out its linebacker position, keep an eye on this rising sophomore to emerge on pass downs.

What else you need to read

