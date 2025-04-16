Gators' Success Contingent on Assistant Jon Decoster, Offensive Tackles
While many would see the job of an offensive line coach as a burly tough guy that wants his players to trudge forward and mail the defender, a bit more nuance exists. For Florida Gators assistant offensive line coach Jon Decoster, who works with the team's tackles, the need for his unit to thrive carries a serious weight, and this season's success could be contingent on how his group performs.
In order for Billy Napier to avoid last year's job controversy, quarterback DJ Lagway must emerge from this season under his own power. As a result, Decoster's group, led by senior Austin Barber and redshirt sophomore Bryce Lovett, cannot let defenders within a step of the starting quarterback, who spent the entirety of spring camp nursing a shoulder and lower body issue.
Granted, that sounds like the work of every lineman. Yet, not every unit possesses the ability to prevent an entire overhauling of a program.
What's at Stake
As mentioned, Decoster's group must play well, and Florida must win games early in the season. They cannot expect to rally late in a season and need complete opponent crash-outs and meltdowns to win games. Instead, stacking wins early will prevent the rush or expedited stress that normally comes with SEC football.
With millions in NIL floating in the atmosphere, and recruits looking to secure the bag, Decoster needs to make sure that he can pick the right talent.
Talent Evaluation
What does an offensive line coach seek when he recruits a player along the line? Decoster detailed position-by-position what makes a talent stand out in his eyes during his lone media availability during spring camp.
"I look for coaching, I look for things I can't coach," he said. "For tackles, just because you're tall doesn't mean you're a tackle. You look at arm length because versus elite rushers, especially at this level, arm length matters. So, you look at arm length, you look at foot speed. I have drills to do to get guys better at foot speed, but it's like, if you're a stiff guy, you're not going to become unstiff just because you do drill, you know? That's a God given ability. So, foot speed, arm length, okay, an ability to anchor and pass pro is huge at tackle. For guards, you're looking at size and mass. You know, arm length matters as well but not as much at guard."
Decoster wants the innate ability and the intangibles to surface first. If it does, that sends a green flag and makes a player stand out. Innate traits and gifts seem to be his favored way of recruiting. We all know players that look good on the sidelines but could play if their lives depended on it. Looking the part, to Decoster means as much as playing it.
Bottom Line
By all appearances Decoster understand the mounting pressure. His unit will play hard for the team, any possible NFL future and the future of Napier as the program's head coach. Urgency needs to be the order of the day in Gainesville, as the offensive line holds the key to a positive season on that side of the ball.