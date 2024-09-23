Gators Take 'Moneyball' Approach in Replacing Star Receiver
In Moneyball fashion, the Florida Gators had to find a way to replace star receiver Eugene “Tre” Wilson III, and they did so with a combination of two players rather than just one.
In this SEC matchup against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, the Gators found themselves without Wilson III for the second straight week, but receivers Marcus Burke and Aidan Mizell stepped up in his absence on their way to a victory.
Marcus Burke
Starting with Burke, the Jacksonville-native had his best game of the season on Saturday in Starkville. He was tied for a team-high 45 yards on four catches and added a touchdown as well. His best catch of the day came in the second quarter after beating his man on a stop and go route for a 20-yard touchdown. This was also his first catch of the season and first touchdown of his career.
Burke’s overall performance in the Gators win placed him atop of PFF’s grading of the Gators' offensive players. Of the players to play 10 or more offensive snaps, he was graded with a 82.7. With that grade, Burke could be a pretty sufficient replacement for Wilson even if they aren’t competing in the same spot.
However, it is now about consistency for Burke, according to head coach Billy Napier.
“Burke's a talented player, but I want him to do it every day,” Napier said. “Obviously, he's capable of making plays, but he needs to be much more consistent throughout the week to earn more of a role in our team, but he stepped up today, and I'm hopeful he can do that more consistently in the future."
If consistency is the problem, this could be the realization or turning point for Burke in that this is only a glimpse of what the future holds for the redshirt junior.
Aidan Mizell
Mizell had the best game of his Gator career against the Bulldogs in Week Four. He hauled in five passes for 36 yards, but it should’ve been way more than that. If not for a questionable flag thrown on Montrell Johnson Jr. for a blindside block along the sidelines that negated a Mizell-touchdown, he could’ve exceeded the 100-yard mark.
In the third quarter, quarterback Graham Mertz hit Mizell on a five-yard curl, but Mizell made almost every Bulldog defender miss along the way and hit the burners to turn that into what should've been a 65-yard touchdown.
For Mizell, he finished top five on offense with a PFF grade of 78.6. The only receiver to be graded higher was Burke. And, it seems Billy Napier had a feeling that it was going to be a good day for the youngster.
“I told Aidan pregame I thought it was going to be a great day for him,” Napier said. “... He did a lot of good things run-after-catch today, his speed shows up. He's another young player that's gaining confidence.”
And it looks like this performance from the speedster could be more rewarding for the future.
“With Tre Wilson out, he was kind of the third guy that we pushed to the forefront there, and he made the most of his opportunities," Napier stated. “... He's elite track speed, 6-1. He's got a bright future in front of him."
As for the Gators, they will love the day they get Tre Wilson back on the field, but these two have shown they are more than capable of stepping in when their names are called upon.