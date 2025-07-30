Gators Trying 12 Players at Punt Returner
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Having lost Chimere Dike to the 2025 NFL Draft, the punt returner spot on special teams has opened up. However, the Florida Gators have a plethora of options to choose from to replace him next season.
Gators special teams coach Joe Houston on Tuesday during Florida's first fall camp media availability listed off 12 players that are in contention for punt returning duties in 2025, with a mix of newcomers and veterans looking to get the nod.
Houston stated receiver Vernell Brown III, receiver Eugene Wilson III, running back Jadan Baugh, running back Treyaun Webb, receiver Tank Hawkins, running back Ja’Kobi Jackson, receiver J. Michael Sturdivant, receiver Naeshaun Montgomery, receiver Dallas Wilson, running back Byron Louis, corner J’Vari Flowers and receiver DeBraun Hampton are the options for punt returner.
As good as each player on this list is, though, Houston stated one trait/ability that they will need if they want a chance to win the job.
“Obviously, they are all very talented, they’re extremely fast, they’re quick, they have good ball skills, they can track the ball,” Houston said. “Really, it’s going to come down to the decision-making piece of it where Chim did an outstanding job of when to return, when to fair catch, the intricacies of being a returner, the communication piece of it, the make you miss ability.”
If these guys can become consistent in their decision making and make the right reads when presented to them, the Gators could have a dangerous punt return unit when factoring in the elite speed.
Brown III placed second in the 100-meter dash at the 2024 Windermere National Invitational of Champions, recording an 11.07 time. Flowers bested that time at the FHSAA State Track & Field Championships on May 9 of this year. He recorded a 10.80 100-meter, which was good enough for fifth place. These two were still outmatched by Hawkins, who ran a 10.37 100-meter dash at the 2023 95th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays.
Ultimately, though, it’s not going to matter how quick they are on a track. To be the Gators' punt returner, they are going to have to earn the staff’s trust to be put out there, says Houston.
“We’re going to play the player that we trust the most,” he said.