Gators LS Underwood Named Mannelly Award Semifinalist
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida Gators long snapper Rocco Underwood on Monday was named a 2024 Patrick Mannelly Award semifinalist, which is given annually to the nation's top collegiate long snapper.
During the 2024 season, Underwood has been part of a three-man tandem with kicker Trey Smack and punter Jeremy Crawshaw. On the year, Smack is 10-for-13 on field goals with a long of 53 yards, and Crawshaw is fourth nationally with an average of 47.08 yards per punt.
In October, head coach Billy Napier praised his three specialists for being leaders on the team.
"Specialists can be the difference," he said on Oct. 7. "Nobody wants to talk about it until you don't have one. We happen to have three of the absolute best in the country. All three of our specialists are Alphas. They're in the mix. Rocco is making big plays on punt coverage."
Through eight games played, Underwood has recorded a career-high three tackles in punt coverage.
In the preseason, Underwood, who has been the Gators' fulltime long snapper for the last two seasons, was named to the Mannelly Award Watch List.
In its six years of existence, the Mannelly Award has not been given to a Gator. Previously, Marco Ortiz was named to the award's watch list prior to the 2022 season, but an injury after one game led to Underwood becoming the starter.
The three finalists for the award will be announced on Nov. 25. The winner of the award will be selected at a live award ceremony Dec.14.