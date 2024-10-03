Gators Use Unique Practice Change to Fix Defensive Communication
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Citing in-game communication issues within his defense, Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier is using a unique technological advantage to find the root cause and alleviate the problem.
“Yeah, we put mics on players in practice, you know, so that we can hear the actual communication," Napier explained during his Wednesday press conference. "We've done that with the center, the quarterback, the signal-callers on defense, the inside backers, the safeties, you know, we've literally paired the audio with the practice play, and then that gives us a little bit of an idea relative to what's actually taking place."
Through four games, Florida's defense is 112th in the nation in total defense (425.5 yards per game), 109th in rushing defense (188.8 YPG), 97th in passing defense (236.8 YPG) and 92th in scoring defense (27.25 points per game).
Against a struggling fast-paced Mississippi State offense two weeks ago, the Gators allowed 240 yards passing and 240 yards rushing. Missed tackles hurt, but the communication issues, which extends from getting the signal in from the coaches to presnap communication from the players, were the major eyesore.
"It was at times where we were just standing around looking for the signal," corner Jason Marshall Jr. said on Monday.
The decision to mic up players in practice isn't a new application, Napier said. However, it's usually used for rookie players in communicative positions such as quarterbacks, centers and mike linebackers, he explained.
“I mean, ultimately, it's some checks and balances there. And then, when you feel as if that can improve, then you go back to that," he said. "It's a way to create some checks and balances.”
A big goal for the use of in-practice mics, Napier said, is to simply see who is a good communicator and who isn't. From there, it's to continually challenge his leadership group to be vocal.
"That was one of the challenges, just for that group to have a more vocal presence throughout the practice," he said. "I do think that's been a big push this week, and I've seen better. It's been good, the open date and this week."
Linebacker Grayson Howard, Florida's main communicator on defense who also wears the in-helmet radio for play calls, sees the recent practice change working, especially as players get held accountable when there's a lapse in communication.
"Some plays, you just want to do your job and hope everyone else does (their's)," he said, "but, I mean, playing linebacker, you can't do that. You gotta make sure everybody is on the same page, and coaches hold us accountable, and other players hold us accountable, as well."
Florida's effort to fix its communication issues comes as the Gators enter arguably the nation's toughest stretch of schedule. After facing the nation's No. 2 rushing offense in UCF on Saturday, the Gators travel to Knoxville (Tenn.) to face No. 4 Tennessee, who boasts the nation's No. 1 scoring offense (54 PPG) and No. 3 total offense (565.8 YPG).
From there, the Gators face Kentucky and, after a bye, No. 5 Georgia, two teams that Florida hasn't beaten since 2020. After that, it's a road trip to No. 2 Texas followed by home matchups against No. 13 LSU and No. 12 Ole Miss, who owns the nation's No. 1 offense (607.2 YPG) and No. 3 scoring offense (47.4 PPG).
Florida closes the regular season against a struggling FSU program in Tallahassee.
"I think we've taken a big step in the right direction," said edge rusher Jack Pyburn. "Having the ability to be mic'd up and hear those things, I think, is a really cool feature, especially now with coaches being able to talk to players before the snap and help them ID things and get lined up."
Florida will have a chance to show its improved communicative defense on Saturday at 7:45 p.m. against the Knights.
"Look, it's time to go play," Napier said. "We can sit around and talk about all these things, but this group's a hungry group. They're ready to play again."