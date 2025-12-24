Gators Veteran DB Staying in Gainesville for Senior Season

The Florida Gators will keep one of their defensive backs around to run it back one more time. According to Florida Victorious, Dijon Johnson is sticking around for his senior season.

“It means everything to me. I’m from the state of Florida, just about two hours from Gainesville, so staying close to home and having my family able to watch me play is huge,” Johnson said to Florida Victorious. “I also feel like I have unfinished business here. I want to finish my career the right way and go out winning as a Gator.”

Much of that unfinished business comes from the fact that he didn’t get to help much in 2025. He suffered a knee injury in the loss to Miami and reportedly underwent meniscus surgery following the game. That took him out for the remainder of the season.

Perhaps in year one under Jon Sumrall, he can help things jump-started. He’ll provide a veteran presence for new defensive coordinator Brad White.

“My first goal is to stay healthy all season. Beyond that, I want to be highly productive and make a real impact on the defense. I’m aiming for a first-team All-SEC and All-American type of year. Those goals are written down, and I’m locked in on chasing them,” Johnson said.

During his three seasons with the Gators, Johnson has recorded 37 total tackles over 29 games played. He also has an interception, a fumble recovery and four passes defended to his name.

The word of Johnson staying is a breath of fresh air as other notable names announce they intend to transfer. The same day Johnson chose to stay, his teammate on offense, wide receiver Eugene Wilson III, reportedly said he would transfer when the portal opens.

On the defensive side, a notable departure is defensive back Jordan Castell. Fellow defensive backs Josiah Davis and Teddy Foster also intend to transfer.

Regardless of who stays and who departs, this is going to be a very different Gators team this upcoming season. Key names on both sides of the ball plan to transfer. Fortunately for them, their recruiting class has chosen to sign on. They’ll gain some talent there. They also have a chance to use the portal to add, not just lose talent.

To stay on top of the transfer portal in relation to the Florida Gators, check out the tracker here.

More From Florida Gators on SI