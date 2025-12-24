Gators Expected to Lose Longtime WR to Transfer Portal

The Florida Gators will take another beating via another planned departure to the transfer portal. According to On3’s Hayes Fawcett, this time it will be wide receiver Eugene Wilson III. As the Gators battle to keep key players on the roster, the older wide receiver named Wilson will not be one of them.

Wilson has spent the last three seasons with the Gators. Billy Napier recruited him when he was a top-20 recruit at his position and a four-star. Due to injuries, most of his action came back when he was a freshman back in 2023.

Overall, Wilson has caught over 1,043 yards and 10 total touchdowns. Last season he had 239 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Around half of those yards came during the Georgia game, the most recent game he played in.

It’s a tenure full of what-ifs with him. There was so much promise, and we never got to see it truly cultivate. Injuries will do that. Perhaps this is a chance to get a fresh start elsewhere. If there is already going to be a new head coach, this is the time.

In 2024, he missed significant time due to undergoing and recovering from hip surgery. In 2025, he missed the remainder of the season after the Georgia game due to an ankle injury. It required season-end surgery.

Wilson is one of a six wide receivers who have decided they will leave Gainesville. It was reported earlier this week that Naeshaun Montgomery would enter the portal, following fellow freshman Muizz Tounkara, redshirt sophomore Tank Hawkins, rising fourth-year junior Aidan Mizell and true freshman walk-on Mike Peterson Jr.

Dallas Wilson and Vernell Brown III would be two of the top wide receivers for the Gators next season if they ultimately stick around.

Quarterback DJ Lagway intends to transfer as well. He had reportedly intended to stay, but his meeting with head coach Jon Sumrall didn’t go smoothly. They’re still making the effort to retain running back Jadan Baugh for next season.

Regardless of who stays and who departs, this is going to be a very different Gators team this upcoming season. Key names on both sides of the ball plan to transfer. Fortunately for them, their recruiting class has chosen to sign on. They’ll gain some talent there. They also have a chance to use the portal to add, not just lose talent.

More From Florida Gators on SI