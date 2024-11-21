All Gators

Gators' Wednesday Injury Report vs. Ole Miss

The SEC's equivalent of the NFL's injury report is the "availability report." So here's what's it looks like for the Florida Gators ahead of the LSU game.

Cam Parker

Sep 7, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators linebacker Grayson Howard (10) waits for the snap against the Samford Bulldogs during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators linebacker Grayson Howard (10) waits for the snap against the Samford Bulldogs during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
In this story:

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- As the Florida Gators (5-5) are just days away from a home matchup against No. 9 Ole Miss (8-2), the team’s first weekly availability report was released Wednesday evening. 

The availability report, a new requirement by the SEC for league games, will replace a traditional depth chart for the rest of the season, per UF head coach Billy Napier. 

“I think ultimately we’re just trying not to give out information relative to injuries," Napier previously said. "I think you’ve got a depth chart that we started the season with, you’ve got a pretty good guess in terms of what direction we would go leading into the game. This is all about gambling, right. It’s all about protecting the players, protecting the organization as a whole."

Both Florida’s and Ole Miss' individual availability reports can be found below. Both reports will be updated on Thursday and Friday evening as well as at least 90 minutes before Saturday’s noon. EST kickoff. The Gators’ season-ending injuries are listed in parenthesis.

Florida Gators' Wednesday Availability Report

Players listed as "Out":

  • QB Graham Mertz (Season-ending ACL tear)
  • RB Treyaun Webb (Season-ending leg injury)
  • WR Kahleil Jackson (Season-ending ACL injury)
  • WR Eugene Wilson III (Season-ending hip injury)
  • OL Devon Manuel
  • DL Jamari Lyons (Season-ending broken ankle)
  • LB Grayson Howard
  • DB Ja’Keem Jackson
  • DB Jason Marshall Jr. (Season-ending shoulder injury)
  • DB Devin Moore
  • DB Asa Turner

Players listed as "Questionable":

  • OL Roderick Kearney

    • Ole Miss Rebels' Wednesday Availability Report

    • QB Jaxson Dart: Probable
    • RB Logan Diggs: Questionable
    • RB Henry Parrish Jr.: OUT
    • WR Tre Harris: Probable
    • WR Izaiah Hartrup: OUT
    • WR Jordan Watkins: Probable
    • WR Antwane Wells Jr.: Probable
    • TE Salathiel Hemphill: Questionable
    • OL Gerquan Scott: Probable
    • DE Princely Umanmielen: Probable
    • S Jadon Canady: Probable
    Published
    Cam Parker
    CAM PARKER

    Cam Parker is a contributing writer at AllGators.com of FanNation-Sports Illustrated and is a recent graduate of the University of Florida with a degree in journalism. He also covers and broadcasts Alachua County high school sports with The Prep Zone and Mainstreet Daily News. When he isn't writing, he enjoys listening to '70s music such as The Band or Lynyrd Skynyrd, binge-watching shows and playing with his cat, Chester.

    Home/Football