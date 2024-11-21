Gators' Wednesday Injury Report vs. Ole Miss
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- As the Florida Gators (5-5) are just days away from a home matchup against No. 9 Ole Miss (8-2), the team’s first weekly availability report was released Wednesday evening.
The availability report, a new requirement by the SEC for league games, will replace a traditional depth chart for the rest of the season, per UF head coach Billy Napier.
“I think ultimately we’re just trying not to give out information relative to injuries," Napier previously said. "I think you’ve got a depth chart that we started the season with, you’ve got a pretty good guess in terms of what direction we would go leading into the game. This is all about gambling, right. It’s all about protecting the players, protecting the organization as a whole."
Both Florida’s and Ole Miss' individual availability reports can be found below. Both reports will be updated on Thursday and Friday evening as well as at least 90 minutes before Saturday’s noon. EST kickoff. The Gators’ season-ending injuries are listed in parenthesis.
Florida Gators' Wednesday Availability Report
Players listed as "Out":
- QB Graham Mertz (Season-ending ACL tear)
- RB Treyaun Webb (Season-ending leg injury)
- WR Kahleil Jackson (Season-ending ACL injury)
- WR Eugene Wilson III (Season-ending hip injury)
- OL Devon Manuel
- DL Jamari Lyons (Season-ending broken ankle)
- LB Grayson Howard
- DB Ja’Keem Jackson
- DB Jason Marshall Jr. (Season-ending shoulder injury)
- DB Devin Moore
- DB Asa Turner
Players listed as "Questionable":
Ole Miss Rebels' Wednesday Availability Report
- QB Jaxson Dart: Probable
- RB Logan Diggs: Questionable
- RB Henry Parrish Jr.: OUT
- WR Tre Harris: Probable
- WR Izaiah Hartrup: OUT
- WR Jordan Watkins: Probable
- WR Antwane Wells Jr.: Probable
- TE Salathiel Hemphill: Questionable
- OL Gerquan Scott: Probable
- DE Princely Umanmielen: Probable
- S Jadon Canady: Probable