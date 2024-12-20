Gators Without Multiple Starters vs. Tulane
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators will be without a quartet of starters in its Gasparilla Bowl matchup against Tulane, Gators Illustrated has learned.
Defensive linemen Cam Jackson, who previously announced he would be opting into the bowl game for his last collegiate appearance, and Caleb Banks, who suffered an injury in the win over Florida State, will both not play against the Green Wave.
Neither participated in the team's warmups.
Jackson released a statement on his availability via his personal X account.
"This Hurt me more than y’all knowing I can’t finish what I started with my guys But best believe they are going to Handle Business," he wrote.
In their place, the Gators are expected to turn to seniors Desmond Watson and Joey Slackman alongside true freshmen D'Antre Robinson and Michai Boireau.
Additionally, offensive linemen Damieon George Jr., who has been battling injuries in the back-half of the season, and senior tackle Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson dressed for the team's warmups but did not participate.
Should the duo miss, the Gators will likely turn to Bryce Lovett at guard in George Jr.'s place and either Kamryn Waites or Caden Jones at right tackle. Waites and Jones were listed behind Crenshaw-Dickson on the team's unofficial pregame depth chart.
In the week preceding the bowl game, head coach Billy Napier explained that a multitude of Florida's true freshmen that earned redshirts this season would play on Friday due to NCAA rules that say postseason play does not affect eligibility.
"I think we'll be smart with some of these guys," Napier said. "Look, I'm excited because I think we've got some young players, maybe, that are going to have bigger roles in the game, and they've got a chance to play well and create momentum for their future, and I think it'll be good experience for them going into the offseason."
Kickoff between the Gators and the Green Wave is at 3:30 p.m. with television coverage on ESPN 2.