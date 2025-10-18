Gators WR Exits Mississippi State Game With Injury
When the Florida Gators ran onto the field for the second half of their homecoming matchup against Mississippi State, Aidan Mizell lagged behind, later returning to the sideline without pads and in a boot.
Mizell, a redshirt sophomore, has dealt with injuries throughout the season for Florida, with his appearance against the Bulldogs being only his fourth game played on the year. Before exiting the game, he was second on the team in receiving with two catches for 30 yards.
“Aidan, when he's available, he's been impactful, right? So it's one of the keys for him to continue to be a successful football player is to be available, right?” head coach Billy Napier said about the receiver earlier in the year. “But we need him to be available, because he can make a difference in the game for us.”
On the season, Mizell has recorded 11 catches for 107 yards and a touchdown, showing a unique chemistry with DJ Lagway when on the field. The former four-star was a name many expected to finally break out with more opportunities.
“It's great to always have Aidan Mizell on the field. He's a heck of a ball player. Any time you can get the ball to him in space, I'm happy. Any time we can have him on the field, we're a better team," Lagway said about the Orlando native. “I got great chemistry with Aidan, going back to last year and stuff like that.”
In Mizell’s absence, Florida is expected to lean more heavily on the duo of standout true freshman, Dallas Wilson and Vernell Brown III, as well as veteran receivers Eugene Wilson III and J. Michael Sturdivant.
The wideout is just another Gators player to leave the matchup early, adding to a list including Devin Moore and Sharif Denson. The Gators currently lead, 13-7, with 4:01 left in the third quarter.