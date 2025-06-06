Gators WR Room Falls Short Of Making ESPN Analyst's Top Five
The Florida Gators wide receiver group fell short of being considered one of the top groups in the SEC. ESPN’s Cole Cubelic put out his top-five rankings for the position, leaving Florida out.
Despite believing the Gators' group is talented with potential, Cubelic hinted at a lack of experience as a factor.
“I do think this is a talented group, has a chance to be a really good group,” Cubelic said on his latest episode of the Cube Show. “Lost a little bit of prowess from a season ago, but I’m not going to have Florida in my top five.”
He also said that they might not be as deep as some of the other groups in the top five. Florida also has other strong groups that make the wide receivers less crucial.
His top five in order are Auburn, Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Texas.
Making up the Gators wide receiver group for the 2025 season are Eugene Wilson III, J. Michael Sturdivant, Vernell Brown III, Dallas Wilson, Aidan Mizell, Tank Hawkins, TJ Abrams, Naeshaun Montgomery, and Khaleil Jackson.
As Cubelic mentioned, the Gators lost some talent from last year's team. Two of their main guys, Elijhah Badger and Chimere Dike, both made the step up to the NFL this summer. With them leaving, they took more than half of the production from the 2024 season. These two combined for 1,589 of the 2,934 receiving yards.
Luckily for Florida, they will get Wilson III back on the field next year after he played in only four games in his sophomore year. He still recorded 19 catches for 266 yards and a touchdown.
Additionally, head coach Billy Napier brought in some experience from the portal in Sturdivant. He will be spending his final year in college with the Gators after spending the last four at both UCLA and Cal (two years at each).
During that span, he totaled 1,667 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns on 123 receptions. His best year was in 2022 at Cal. He hauled in 65 passes for 755 yards and 7 touchdowns. Sturdivant also led all freshmen that year in receptions, receptions per game (5.4) and receiving yards.
While Hawkins, Mizell and Abrams all saw the field last campaign, they produced just 336 yards, three touchdowns and 29 receptions in total. On top of that, it looks as if true freshmen Brown III, Wilson and Montgomery are in line for meaningful snaps in the fall after their strong spring performances.
The Gators will need multiple players from these six to rise to the top and establish themselves as true threats on the field. Although it will be easier for them to do this with star quarterback DJ Lagway at the helm next year.
“I think [DJ] Lagway elevates the guys that he has around them,” he said. “He has a chance to do that again this year.”
So, while the Gators have the talent out wide to be a top-five unit in the conference, they will need their guys to prove it first before people believe it.