Graham Labeled a 'Sleeper' for Gators
Having shown just a snippet of his talent during the 2024 season, Florida Gators sophomore linebacker Myles Graham has been labeled a sleeper to watch for the top-25 team entering the 2025 campaign by ESPN’s Harry Lyles Jr.
“With a line that should only be stronger in front of him, along with playing next to Grayson Howard, Graham has the potential to take another step in 2025,” Lyles Jr. said. "The great Florida teams of the 21st century have all had good linebacker play, and it feels like Graham could play that part for this team as it looks to rise again."
Graham finished his freshman season with 30 total tackles, 2.5 tackles-for-loss, one interception, one sack, one pass breakup and a forced fumble in 13 games. His production earned him a spot on the 2024 Freshman All-SEC team.
For the former four-star and legacy player, his best games of the season came against some of Florida’s toughest opponents down the stretch.
Against Georgia, he made three tackles and recorded his first sack on his way to earning, at the time, his highest-ever PFF grade (73.2). Then, on the road at Texas, he forced his first fumble of his career and notched a then career-high five tackles.
Furthermore, he set a new career-high again in tackles versus LSU in the Swamp. He delivered seven tackles and played in a season-high 47 snaps. The hard-hitting linebacker also set a new PFF grade high for himself, earning an 80.2 grade. And to cap off the year, in the Gators bowl win over Tulane, Graham logged his first career interception.
Graham will have the opportunity to work with a new linebackers coach this offseason, as recently hired Robert Bala joined the staff back near the beginning of March and expressed excitement about working with the second-year player.
“He's done a really good job this spring, and I'm excited to see what he's going to do moving forward,” Bala said.
Florida’s linebacker coach also mentioned he wants to see him progress as a leader for this upcoming season.
“I'm challenging him as far as communication and leadership, and he's a born leader,” Bala stated. “Guys gravitate towards him. He makes the correct calls out there.”
His step into the starting role is not a given, though. He will face competition from junior Jaden Robinson for the starting spot. Robinson had a strong 2024 campaign as well and is also vying for the spot next to Howard.
Nonetheless, Graham should be a name everyone keeps an eye on for the 2025 season. Florida opens the 2025 season on Aug. 30 at home against Long Island.