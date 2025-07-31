Graham to Receive Bigger Role for Gators in 2025
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Playing in every game as a true freshman, Florida Gators linebacker Myles Graham showcased what he is capable of doing at the heart of the defense. Now, with his performances as a first-year player, Graham’s teammates and coaches are expecting more from him during the 2025 season.
“I'm expecting a lot out of Myles,” Gators edge rusher Tyreak Sapp said Tuesday during the first fall camp media availability.
The 6-foot-1, 228-pound linebacker is heading into his second year with the Gators after a strong freshman campaign with 30 tackles, 2.5 tackles-for-loss, a sack, a forced fumble and an interception, giving him a 2024 Freshman All-SEC nod at the end of the season.
His best stretch of the season came against some of the Gators' toughest opponents, as well.
In a five-game span against Kentucky, Georgia, Texas, LSU and Ole Miss, he logged 21 of his 30 tackles. Additionally, in back-to-back weeks versus Texas and LSU, he set a new career-high in tackles with five against Texas before recording seven in the win over LSU.
With these numbers and from what he has seen since Graham arrived on campus, Sapp went as far as saying the rising sophomore’s potential could put him among the best in the country.
“Superstar potential. That guy’s a dude,” Sapp stated. “Obviously, he gets it, but he understands he has room to grow. He has room to learn. So that's one of the best things about him, and that's dangerous.”
Sapp’s reasoning, outside of just the level of play on the field, is because of the trust he has in Graham as well as his work ethic outside of the painted white lines.
“The little brother back there. But the thing is, I trust him,” Sapp said. “He showed me every day that I can trust him. He comes in every day to work. He puts in the work, not just on the field, in the film room, after practice, takes care of his business, takes care of his body. I trust Myles when I'm out there, and when we have that type of chemistry, only Lord knows how dangerous that can be.”
It appears that the work Sapp mentioned has also paid off. Gators head coach Billy Napier stated that Graham will be handed more snaps this season.
"I think you saw that Myles is unique in his ability to play," Napier said. "Obviously Myles is in a position where he's gotta communicate. There's going to be more snaps on his plate. And then obviously got a leadership role."
It is not surprising to see Graham receive a bigger role in this upcoming season after the Gators lost Shemar James to the NFL, while losing veterans RJ Moten and Derek Wingo to graduation, which left a vacancy in the spot next to Grayson Howard.
One area he will need to strengthen if he wants to be the quarterback of the defense, though, is his leadership. Playing in the middle of the defense requires strong communication and being a guide for all the players around him.
However, his head coach is confident in his linebacker’s ability to be a leader.
“I think he's got the traits to be a really good leader,” Napier said. “So, there's character there where he can be a steady example for the other players.”