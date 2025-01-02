Greenard Named to First Pro Bowl
MINNEAPOLIS-- Former Florida Gators edge rusher Jonathan Greenard is finding his rhythm in his first season with the Minnesota Vikings.
In his fifth overall season in the NFL, the former third-round pick by Houston has 11 sacks along with 54 total tackles and four forced fumbles, leading him to be named a starter for the NFC in the 2025 Pro Bowl. He is one of six total Vikings players and the only former Gator this season to be named to the Pro Bowl.
Greenard only spent one season at Florida, his last, but his impact was felt immediately with 15.5 tackles-for-loss and 9.5 sacks during the 2019 season. Prior to his stint with the Gators, he spent four seasons at Louisville, which included a redshirt season as a true freshman and a redshirt junior season recovering from a shoulder injury.
After leaving Florida, Greenard was drafted in the third round with the 90th overall pick by the Houston Texans, where he spent the first four years of his career. He wouldn't experience a true breakout until his last with the franchise in 2023, when he recorded a career-high 12.5 sacks.
He signed a four-year, $76 million contract with Minnesota that offseason.
Overall, Greenard is the 38th former Gator to be named to an NFL Pro Bowl. Florida's most-recent alum to be voted into the Pro Bowl is punter Tommy Townsend during the 2022-2023 season, although he did not participate due to playing in the Super Bowl.
The 2025 NFL Pro Bowl will kick off inside Orlando's Camping World Stadium on Feb. 2 beginning at 3 p.m. with television coverage on ESPN.