Gregory Smith III Officially Departs from Gators
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Despite reports that he could return to the team after initially announcing plans to transfer, Florida Gators redshirt freshman safety Gregory Smith III has signed the necessary paperwork to officially enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Smith, a former four-star recruit and the No. 28 overall safety prospect in his class according to On3, saw only 100 snaps his first year in Gainesville. He appeared in five games, including the team's bowl win, recording five total tackles and a pass breakup.
Though the Gators' secondary has lots of young talent, Smith was someone expected to make a push for playing time this spring. Behind clear starters Bryce Thorton and Jordan Castell, his name was mentioned as one to watch.
“Greg Smith has impressed me. You know, he's another guy in the safety room," head coach Billy Napier said in a press conference early in spring. “Last year was new, quarterback to safety. I think he's kind of settled in there…It'll be a big spring for him."
After announcing he planned to transfer, rumors began to spread about a possible reunion with former UF secondary coach Will Harris at rival Miami. Though no official reports came out about any interest, former Gators and now Miami commit Jaelen Waters seemed to hint at it in a now deleted tweet.
However, more reports indicated that Smith III could return to Florida, but it appears both sides are ready to move on. Smith III is the Gators' first scholarship portal departure after spring camp ended last week.
“We’ve reached agreements with 98% of the team," Napier said after the spring game Saturday, which Smith III did not participate in. “Right now we’re in the position where we don’t have to worry about the portal.”
Florida's current safeties room is comprised of juniors Castell and Thorton, true freshmen Drake Stubbs and Lagonza Hayward and redshirt freshman Josiah Davis.