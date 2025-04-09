S Greg Smith to Enter Transfer Portal
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators have its first spring departure via the transfer portal.
Redshirt freshman safety Gregory Smith III plans to enter the portal when it opens on April 16, according to On3's Hayes Fawcett. Smith III leaves Florida with all four years of eligibility remaining after appearing in five games, including the team's bowl game against Tulane, with five tackles and a pass breakup.
Prior to joining the Gators, Smith III was a four-star safety in the class of 2024 and was the No. 28 overall safety recruit in the class, according to On3. Although he signed with Florida for early signing day, Smith III was a later target by Florida's staff and took an official visit 10 days before signing.
"When Florida first was interested in me, they started throwing love quick, and I love that about them," he said after his visit on Dec. 10. "I got to notice that really quick for the first two weeks, and it's not really that far and things like that. So every chance I get, they've invited me up here.
After redshirting in 2024, Smith III was expected to play a larger role in Florida's defense, especially rising in the depth chart due to a few injuries in the room.
"I’ve actually seen a lot of growth from Greg, especially not playing as much in his freshman year as he probably wanted to," veteran Bryce Thornton said on April 1. "But this year, he’s taken a step. He’s out there making calls for everybody. So I’m really proud of him for what he’s done and showed the maturity to be a better player.”
While Smith III puts a small dent in Florida's safety depth, the Gators still have plenty of talent in the room with 2024 starters Thornton and Jordan Castell returning alongside 2025 blue-chip enrollees Lagonza Hayward and Drake Stubbs joining the room.
Florida also has redshirt freshman Josiah Davis with the unit.
Not to mention, the Gators were toting the line on the SEC's 85-man scholarship limit and are well-over the NCAA's 105-man roster limit. Meaning, Smith III's departure will allow the team to make moves in the spring portal.
Smith III's departure comes at an interesting time, though, with Florida's spring game set to be played on Saturday, which will start at 1 p.m.