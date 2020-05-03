Hidden Gems: Gators DE Khris Bogle Looks to Replace Drafted Production

While the positions may not both be equal, the pass rush production lost from drafted players Jabari Zuniga (New York Jets) and Jonathan Greenard (Houston Texans) will be felt by the entire defensive line next season for the Gators.

Without them in the lineup last year, the Gators struggled to find any semblance of consistent pass rush, often looking towards younger players or changing defensive methods to account for the loss of production. Players such as Jeremiah Moon, Zachary Carter, and Mohamoud Diabate will all be a part of a plan to get after the quarterback next year.

However, one player who is not often talked about who will also be a part of the plan is rising sophomore and BUCK/defensive end, Khris Bogle.

Bogle, 6-foot-6, 216-pounds is one of the more versatile defensive linemen/outside linebackers on the team currently. Appearing in all 13 games last season, Bogle accounted for 18 tackles, four tackles-for-loss, and 2.5 sacks on the year. Bogle played behind players such as Moon, Carter, and Greenard, earning snaps when he could for such a young player.

With another year in the weight room, the rising sophomore should be able to add more pounds to his lanky frame, allowing him to use more power in his pass-rush moves.

But don't get it twisted, Bogle isn't a push-over at all. Against UT-Martin last season, Bogle flashed all of the traits one would want in a defensive end, notching a sack and consistently beating his blocks on the way to the football in the run game.

Choosing Florida over Miami along with Alabama was one of the more positive moves for the Gators' 2019 recruiting cycle. Landing the No. 71 overall player and the third-best weakside defensive end in the class, according to 247Sports, was a coup.

Now, entering his second year with the program, Bogle has had an opportunity to bulk up. Thanks to Florida's strength and conditioning coach Nick Savage, the pass rusher will be able to take on much larger blockers and pave the way for more playing time down the road.

It won't come easy. Bogle will have to replace the production lost from Greenard which was of the tune of 10 sacks, including 47 total pressures, according to Pro Football Focus. Even with the injuries Greenard was one of Florida's most productive players and was subsequently drafted by the Texans in the third round of last week's draft.

But, it appears, Bogle is up for the challenge. In speaking with AllGators shortly following the team's bowl-game victory last season over Virginia, Bogle expressed his readiness to take the next step, noting that he had "developed a lot" over the year.

"I feel good. They’ve prepared me for next year, so I should be good," Bogle told AllGators. "Especially coach (Gators defensive coordinator Todd) Grantham, he’s prepared me to play even when I’m not expecting to play, so I think I’m ready for next year.”

Grantham has been instrumental in Bogle's success and was a major part of why the defensive end/outside linebacker chose Florida in the first place. Prior to the season last year, Grantham listed Bogle among players such as Greenard, Moon, and Zuniga as players who could replace the pass rush lost from the departure of former Gators defensive end/outside linebacker Jachai Polite.

Now, Bogle will be depended on to replace the production lost from Zuniga and Greenard, and he should be up for the challenge.

A hidden gem, ready to be unleashed.

