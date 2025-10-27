How Brian Kelly's Firing at LSU Affects the Florida Gators
A major bombshell dropped on Sunday when ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that LSU and Brian Kelly are parting ways following the Tigers' humiliating loss to Texas A&M on Saturday. Despite a buyout quoted north of $52 million, one that is reportedly being negotiated, the Tigers felt enough was enough and that it was time to move on.
This move from LSU now has them alongside Florida, Penn State, UCLA and several other schools who are looking for a new head coach before the 2025 season has even ended.
More importantly, Kelly’s firing could have a direct impact on Florida’s search for a new head coach over the coming weeks, with the Tigers expected to share interest in several Gators head coaching targets.
Seeing similar names on the board for LSU and Florida is not mind-boggling, though. They are, arguably, the best two jobs on the market as it stands, and can provide any coach with the right platform to compete for national championships.
That does not make it any less of a conundrum for the Gators.
The first and arguably hottest name on the market, and for the Gators, right now is Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin. He has served as the Rebels' head coach since 2019 after coaching at schools such as Alabama, USC and Tennessee.
Kiffin has taken Ole Miss to heights it has not seen before and is now even pushing for a college football playoff spot. The Rebels are currently 7-1 and are coming off a big-time win on the road against No. 13 Oklahoma.
It is a no-brainer for both LSU and Florida to have Kiffin on their list of top candidates to replace their previous head coaches. He has experience in the SEC and is doing more with less compared to some of his SEC counterparts, including these two programs.
However, there is no guarantee that he will leave his post at Ole Miss. He has the support from those above, has stability and the fans love him. Maybe a deep run in the playoffs convinces him to stay another season.
The Gators and Tigers could still rival each other for several other options, though, should Kiffin venture down this path and stay committed to his current employer.
Two of the names that have been mentioned by On3’s Pete Nakos on the LSU Head Coach Hot Board are Louisville’s Jeff Brohm and Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz, who are also top targets of the Gators.
Unfortunately for fans of both programs, the hiring process for LSU and Florida is going to be a lengthy one. There is still a whole month of the season left and some of the coaches they are after are going to be in the playoffs, which will extend the process even further.
Nonetheless, with these two competing for the same names, reminiscent of Florida's hiring of Billy Napier over LSU in 2021, one side could be left far more disappointed than the other.