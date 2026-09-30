Tracking the Enemy: How Florida's 2026 Opponents Performed in Week Four

The Florida Gators extended their winning streak to five games on Saturday, upsetting the No. 8 Ole Miss Rebels, 52-28, in the Swamp to move to 4-0 in the 2026 season.

Gators running backs Jadan Baugh (142 rushing yards, three touchdowns) and Duke Clark (126 rushing yards, one touchdown) led the offense. Edge Jayden Woods (four tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss) and linebacker Myles Graham (eight tackles, one fumble recovery) set the tone on defense.

Not all of Florida's 2026 opponents had the same luck, though. Some crumbled under the lights, while others rose to the occasion. Here is how the Gators' 2026 opponents performed in Week Four.

Week 5: @ No. 25 Missouri Tigers (3-1, 0-1 SEC)

Last Week: @ No. 24 Mississippi State

Outcome: L, 31-24

This Week: vs. No. 8 Florida

Mississippi State handed Missouri their first loss of the season on Saturday. The Tigers' defense failed to stop quarterback Kamario Taylor (360 passing yards, three touchdowns) and running back Fluff Bothwell (122 rushing yards, 55 receiving yards, two touchdowns).

Missouri's star offensive trio tried their best to keep the team in the game. Quarterback Austin Simmons threw for 295 passing yards and three touchdowns. Running back Jamal Roberts rushed for 95 yards and caught two passes for 38 yards. Lastly, wide receiver Cayden Lee led the team with 11 11 receptions for 156 yards and two touchdowns.

However, the Tigers defense struggled to stop the potent Bulldogs offense when it mattered most. The visitors held a 24-17 lead going into the fourth, but were outscored 14-0 in the final frame.

Week 6: vs. South Carolina Gamecocks (2-2, 0-2 SEC)

Last Week: @ No. 10 Alabama

Outcome: L, 49-18

This Week: vs. No. 24 Kentucky

On all accounts, Saturday was rough for the Gamecocks. They lost by 31 points; their offense battled with turnovers and, to cap it off, their star player caught headlines for the wrong reason.

South Carolina head coach announced on Sunday that star edge and potential first-round draft pick Dylan Stewart was suspended indefinitely. That comes after refusing to leave the game and throwing a punch at an opponent earlier in the contest.

The Gamecocks offense produced 419 total yards against Alabama. Impressively, 216 of those yards came on the ground. However, the Gamecocks offense had two turnovers and struggled with consistency all night.

Week 7: @ No. 1 Texas Longhorns (4-0, 1-0 SEC)

Last Week: @ No. 14 Tennessee

Outcome: W, 20-17

This Week: BYE

Texas earned its second top-25 win on Saturday, narrowly beating Tennessee by three points. The Longhorns did not wow anyone with their offense, but it got the job done.

Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning went 14-for-19, threw for 201 yards, and threw one interception. Running back Raleek Brown led the team in rushing yards, logging 17 carries for 67 yards and two touchdowns.

Star edge Collin Simmons had a more notable individual performance for Texas. Simmons sacked the Volunteer quarterbacks five times.

The Longhorns' defense paved the way to a victory, as Tennessee's offense managed 151 passing yards and 70 rushing yards.

Week 8: BYE

Week 9: vs. No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs (4-0, 2-0 SEC)

Last Week: vs. Oklahoma

Outcome: W, 41-13

This Week: vs. Vanderbilt

Georgia controlled the game from the jump, scoring 28 points unanswered in the first half. Oklahoma posted 13 second-half points, but was never really in the contest.

The Bulldogs' defense shut down the Sooners' offense in the first half, thanks to forcing three turnovers in the first 30 minutes. One of the three turnovers was an 85-yard scoop-and-score.

Bulldogs linebacker duo Raylen Wilson and Chris Cole proved their worth against the Sooners. They combined for 19 tackles, two sacks and 2.5 tackles-for-loss.

Week 10: vs. Oklahoma Sooners (2-2, 0-2 SEC)

Last Week: @ No. 2 Georgia

Outcome: L, 41-13

This Week: BYE Week

It was an ugly Saturday for the Sooners in Athens. Even with quarterback John Mateer throwing for 231 passing yards and two touchdowns, the offense never looked threatening.

A big reason that the offense appeared dead in the water was Mateer's three turnovers. He threw one interception and fumbled the ball twice. Wide receiver Rocky Beers also fumbled the ball once.

Week 11: @ No. 24 Kentucky Wildcats (3-1, 1-0 SEC)

Last Week: vs. South Alabama

Outcome: W, 45-21

This Week: @ South Carolina

Kentucky followed its major road victory over Texas A&M with a comfortable home victory against South Alabama on Saturday.

The Wildcats' offense rushed for 390 yards, including three different 100-yard rushers. CJ Baxter led the group with 149 yards and a touchdown. Jason Patterson added 137 rushing yards and a team-high three touchdowns. Jovantae Barns was the most efficient, rushing for 100 yards on eight carries, averaging 12.5 yards per carry.

Week 12: vs. Vanderbilt Commodores (3-1, 0-1 SEC)

Last Week: @ Auburn

Outcome: L, 21-15

This Week: @ No. 2 Georgia

Vanderbilt failed to do the impossible for the second straight week, falling on the road to Auburn.

The Commodores' problem this week was their offense. Starting quarterback Jared Curtis went 22-for-33, threw for 199 passing yards and threw one interception. They also only had 112 rushing yards as a team.

Vanderbilt's defense tried its best to keep them in the game, but it was not enough. Auburn recorded 279 total yards and had one turnover.

Week 13: @ Florida State Seminoles (2-2, 0-1 ACC)

Last Week: vs. Central Arkansas

Outcome: W, 34-7

This Week: vs. Virginia

Searching for wins, Florida State added its second on Saturday. Unfortunately for them, it was not against an ACC opponent.

Nonetheless, Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels threw for 224 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Running back Ousmane Kromah rushed for 86 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries.

The surprising stat is that wide receiver Jayvan Boggs led the team in receiving yards. Despite Duce Robinson being the feature receiver, Boggs caught six passes for 122 yards and a touchdown. Robinson still had two catches for 52 yards and a touchdown.

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