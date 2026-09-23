Tracking the Enemy: How Florida's 2026 Opponents Performed in Week Three

The No. 21 Florida Gators are 3-0 and 1-0 in the SEC after defeating the Auburn Tigers on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium, 44-39. Florida now returns to the Swamp for their first top-25 matchup of the season against No. 4 Ole Miss.

From impossible wins, revenge and offensive shootouts, Week Three had it all for those on the Gators 2026 schedule. Here is how Florida's 2026 opponents performed in Week Three.

Week 4: vs. No. 8 Ole Miss Rebels (3-0, 1-0 SEC)

Last Week: LSU

Outcome: W, 32-24

This Week: vs. No. 21 Florida

The Rebels are flying high after defending their home stadium against former head coach Lane Kiffin and the No. 10 LSU Tigers.

Ole Miss had all the momentum in the first half. The hosts jumped out to a 24-7 lead over the Tigers after scoring on four straight possessions. LSU then made a second-half charge, scoring 17 unanswered points to tie the game at 24 apiece near the start of the fourth quarter.

However, Rebels starting quarterback Trinidad Chambliss showed why he is one of the best quarterbacks at this level. Chambliss orchestrated a game-winning drive for his team, capping it off with a 14-yard rushing touchdown with six minutes left.

The Tigers had a chance to tie it inside the final minute, but LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt threw an interception in the end zone that effectively ended the game.

Week 5: @ No. 20 Missouri Tigers (3-0)

Last Week: Troy

Outcome: W, 27-17

This Week: @ No. 24 Mississippi State

Missouri came out cold to start their game on Saturday. Troy rushed out to a 10-0 lead by the end of the first quarter. Luckily for the home side, they answered with 24 points to take a commanding 24-10 lead.

Troy made it interesting in the second half, cutting the deficit to one possession, but a late field goal from Missouri put the game to bed.

In the end, the Tigers walked away with a 27-17 victory to remain perfect.

The Tigers struggled on both sides of the ball. Missouri's offense produced 230 yards compared to Troy's 323 yards.

Week 6: vs. South Carolina Gamecocks (2-1, 0-1 SEC)

Last Week: Mississippi State

Outcome: L, 41-34

This Week: @ No. 10 Alabama

Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer's seat gets warmer by the week. Despite scoring the game's first 16 points and holding a 23-14 lead heading into halftime, the Gamecocks fell at home to the Bulldogs.

That is largely due to their second-half implosion. Mississippi State went on a 27-0 run that bled into the fourth quarter. South Carolina made it interesting late, but there wasn't enough time on the board to tie or regain the lead.

Week 7: @ No. 1 Texas Longhorns (3-0)

Last Week: UTSA

Outcome: W, 30-6

This Week: at No. 14 Tennessee

While the offense produced 400 yards and scored 30 points, it was a subpar day for star quarterback Arch Manning through the air. Manning finished 16-for-32 with 161 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Instead, the Longhorns offense did its work on the ground. Four players rushed for 40 or more yards against UTSA, with transfer running back Hollywood Smothers leading the team with 54 yards.

Week 8: BYE

Week 9: vs. No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs (3-0, 1-0 SEC)

Last Week: Arkansas

Outcome: W, 45-17

This Week: vs. Oklahoma

Although Georgia kicked off their SEC schedule with Arkansas, it was anything but a contest. The Bulldogs eased past the Razorbacks to earn their first conference win this season.

It was a balanced attack from Georgia, rushing for 254 yards and throwing for 210. Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton led the way, throwing for 147 yards and one touchdown and rushing for a team-high 97 yards.

Notably, Georgia’s defense limited the Arkansas offense to 17 rushing yards on 20 carries. It also forced one fumble and had three sacks.

Week 10: vs. Oklahoma Sooners (2-1)

Last Week: New Mexico

Outcome: W, 14-6

This Week: @ No. 2 Georgia

Oklahoma’s last non-conference contest before they begin SEC play was anything but a spectacle. The Sooners scored just 14 points against New Mexico, as they struggled to finish off drives.

Quarterback John Mateer had his ups and downs on Saturday. He was 19-for-25 with 238 yards and two touchdowns, but also threw two interceptions.

Fortunately, the defense came to play. It limited the New Mexico offense to six points, 116 passing yards, 69 rushing yards and 3-for-14 on third downs.

Week 11: @ Kentucky Wildcats (2-1, 1-0 SEC)

Last Week: No. 9 Texas A&M

Outcome: W, 31-21

This Week: vs. South Alabama

Kentucky head coach Will Stein now has his first signature win with the Wildcats. After a disappointing defeat to Alabama in the previous week, Kentucky marched into College Station and outmuscled Texas A&M.

The Wildcats offense recorded 408 yards, with quarterback Kenny Minchey and running back CJ Baxter powering it. Minchey was 14-for-18 with 252 passing yards and two touchdowns. Baxter rushed for 87 yards and two touchdowns.

More importantly, the Kentucky defense held Texas A&M to 3-for-6 on fourth-down attempts and recorded two interceptions.

Week 12: vs. Vanderbilt Commodores (3-0)

Last Week: NC State

Outcome: W, 35-31

This Week: @ Auburn

As Vanderbilt head coach said after the win, the Commodores “cheated the football gods.” NC State was a few seconds away from securing an upset victory over Vanderbilt, but left empty-handed thanks to a pivotal mistake.

Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey, trying to run out the clock and take a safety, fumbled the ball in his own end zone as time expired. The Commodores quickly jumped on the ball to steal the win.

Freshman quarterback Jared Curtis struggled in the first half, but turned it around in the second. He finished with 277 passing yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Curtis also rushed for a team-leading 64 yards.

Week 13: @ Florida State Seminoles (1-2)

Last Week: No. 10 Alabama

Outcome: L, 50-36

This Week: Central Arkansas

Florida State surprised most, including Alabama, on Saturday. The Seminoles jumped all over the Crimson Tide in the first half in Tuscaloosa, holding a 21-6 lead in the second quarter.

However, rain delays and poor execution allowed Alabama to claw their way back. By halftime, Alabama led 26-21. From there, the hosts never relinquished the lead. Florida State brought it to two within one score with 7:27 remaining, but could not get the stop they needed.

One bright spot for the Seminoles was wide receiver Duce Robinson. Robinson finished with six receptions for 135 yards and a touchdown.

Enjoy our content? Make Florida Gators on SI a Preferred Source to see more stories from us on Google: https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=si.com