Instant Recap: Gators Open Sumrall Era with 66-21 Win Over FAU

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators opened the Jon Sumrall era with a bang, dominating in-state foe Florida Atlantic, 66-21, on Saturday night inside a sold-out crowd of 90,295 inside the Swamp.

Star running back Jadan Baugh headlined with a 160-yard, three-touchdown effort in his first appearance since rushing for 266 yards and three scores in last year's season-finale against FSU. He moved to over 2,000 career rushing yards in the win.

"What can't he do"



RB1 pic.twitter.com/MwFP2bra1t — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) September 6, 2026

Meanwhile, quarterback Aaron Philo threw three touchdown passes, including two in the first quarter, while completing16 of his 21 passes in his first start as a Gator. He added a three-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter for his first with the Orange and Blue.

FAU's first drive saw the Owls put early pressure on the Gators, with quarterback Caden Veltkamp completing his first seven passes for 40 yards, but a DJ Coleman interception gave Florida the ball back at their own six-yard line. A seven-play, 94-yard drive headlined by a 49-yard touchdown pass from Philo to Vernell Brown III off a screen pass gave the Gators a 7-0 lead.

The score marked Brown III's first touchdown of his career despite being the Gators' leading receiver last season.

The drive also started a streak of six straight scoring drives for the Gator offense, which scored on 10 of its 11 drives in the win.

Philo added a 12-yard touchdown pass to Bailey Stockton a drive later to put Florida up 14-0, before scoring himself from three yards out two drives later to make it 24-7. Tulane transfer kicker Patrick Durkin drilled a 53-yard field goal between the touchdowns for his first make with the Gators.

Baugh added scores from 12 yards out and seven yards out in the second quarter and a six-yard rush in the third quarter. His third touchdown, set up by a 61-yard rush the play prior, moved him over the 2,000-yard mark as he begins his third season.

Only an interception thrown by Philo off a tipped ball by Micah Mays Jr. resulted in Florida's only non-scoring drive of the game. Philo recovered with a 10-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter to Duke Clark, aided by passes of 33 yards and 18 yards to Vernell Brown III.

Brown III finished with 117 yards on six catches. Clark added a four-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter to make it 59-21, and Micah Jones caught a short touchdown from Tramell Jones Jr. to cap off the scoring.

Jones' touchdown reception moved Florida past 60 points for the first time since 2021 and gave the Gators its most in a season-opener since 1994.

YAC ATTACK



There goes that man @VB3_9 pic.twitter.com/HeNbyxCdzW — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) September 6, 2026

While Florida's offense was a highlight, the Gators' defense struggled to sustain momentum in the first half. After FAU recorded just 47 yards across its first three drives, the Owls went on back-to-back 70-plus-yard drives to score two touchdowns. They added another 75-yard touchdown drive late in the third quarter.

The Owls, with 396 yards of total offense behind 276 passing yards from Veltkamp, recorded 25 first downs and were 11-for-22 on third down.

A then-14-play, 74-yard drive midway through the fourth quarter was stifled on fourth-and-goal with Brendan Bett forcing a fumble, which was recovered by linebacker Myles Johnson. It was Florida's third takeaway after interceptions by Coleman and Dijon Johnson.

Florida returns to the Swamp next week against FCS Campbell before opening SEC-play on the road at Auburn on Sept. 19.

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